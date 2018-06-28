There was a never-ending line of children looking to get their faces painted at the North Delta Family Day festival on Sunday, June 24. (James Smith photo)

PHOTOS: Sunshine and smiles at North Delta Family Day

Hundreds of people came together for the annual parade and festival on Sunday, June 24

North Delta celebrated a day of family fun during the annual North Delta Family Day parade and festival on Sunday, June 24.

The day kicked off with a parade that saw local community groups march down 112th Street and 84th Avenue on their way to North Delta Community Park for the afternoon of festivities.

The festival featured a hypnotist, a demonstration by the Royal Academy of Bhangra and a performance by country-rock band The Beaten Path, as well as the famous North Delta Lions Club barbecue. The event also featured face painting, a dunk tank (which was a huge hit with attendees), nine-hole mini golf, paddle boats, and an inflatable obstacle course.

(Photos by James Smith)

