Planting party

Volunteers from Nicomekl Nature Kids, A Rocha, Little Campbell Watershed Society and Friends of Semiahmoo Bay Society teamed up to plant 250 native plants along the Little Campbell River March 24. (Marg Cuthbert photo)

Young nature enthusiasts got their hands dirty for the cause last weekend, for a planting project targeting the Little Campbell River.

The kids – members of NatureKids Nicomekl – along with parents, group leaders Anthea Farr and Lynn Pollard, and representatives of A Rocha, Little Campbell Watershed Society and Friends of Semiahmoo Bay Society, spent Saturday (March 24) planting 250 native plants and shrubs.

They weathered the cold and rain to plant Sitka alder, grand fir, swamp currant, red elderberry, Cooley’s hedge nettle, fringecup, alumroot and wapato, as well as sundry plants to attract pollinators.

According to NatureKids BC, NatureKids Nicomekl is a club for families in communities near Surrey and Langley. Outdoor ‘Explorer Days’ are organized monthly as part of efforts to encourage children to “get outdoors to explore, play, learn about and take action for nature.”

For more information, email nicomekl@naturekidsbc.ca

A young helper shows a worm found during planting efforts along the Little Campbell River. (Marg Cuthbert photo)