Volunteers from Nicomekl Nature Kids, A Rocha, Little Campbell Watershed Society and Friends of Semiahmoo Bay Society teamed up to plant 250 native plants along the Little Campbell River March 24. (Marg Cuthbert photo)

Planting party

250 native plants added along Little Campbell River

Young nature enthusiasts got their hands dirty for the cause last weekend, for a planting project targeting the Little Campbell River.

The kids – members of NatureKids Nicomekl – along with parents, group leaders Anthea Farr and Lynn Pollard, and representatives of A Rocha, Little Campbell Watershed Society and Friends of Semiahmoo Bay Society, spent Saturday (March 24) planting 250 native plants and shrubs.

They weathered the cold and rain to plant Sitka alder, grand fir, swamp currant, red elderberry, Cooley’s hedge nettle, fringecup, alumroot and wapato, as well as sundry plants to attract pollinators.

According to NatureKids BC, NatureKids Nicomekl is a club for families in communities near Surrey and Langley. Outdoor ‘Explorer Days’ are organized monthly as part of efforts to encourage children to “get outdoors to explore, play, learn about and take action for nature.”

For more information, email nicomekl@naturekidsbc.ca

 

A young helper shows a worm found during planting efforts along the Little Campbell River. (Marg Cuthbert photo)

Volunteers brave the cold and rain to plant native trees and shrubs along the riparian area of the Little Campbell River March 24. (Marg Cuthbert photo)

Previous story
SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Just Posted

Surrey’s SUPA society takes on autism

Organization hosts board sport events for children with autism

IIO called in after elderly woman struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

Police watchdog looking for witnesses to incident that occured Friday afternoon

Jim Pattison Group ‘no longer interested’ in building Great Wolf Lodge in South Surrey

Project first mentioned at Mayor Linda Hepner’s state-of-the-city address

Finding Success: Culture in the era of reconciliation

Sharing First Nations culture is key, and Delta is looking at how it can support those teachings

White Rock BIA puts out call for vendors

Concerts at the Pier to be held at East Beach

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

VIDEO: B.C. city celebrates biggest infrastructure project in its history

Over 100 million dollars and 10 years later, it’s finally here, and Victoria celebrated bridgemania

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

B.C. jogger’s lawsuit against 10-year-old cyclist dismissed

B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the girl and grandparents were not liable for the 2014 accident

Kyle Lowry calls B.C.-raised Steve Nash ‘one of the best playmakers’ ever

Victoria’s Nash will become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Four Canadian diplomats expelled from Russia

Situation escalates over the alleged poisoning of a former spy and his daughter earlier this month

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

Most Read

l -->