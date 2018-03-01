Police lend support to Pink Shirt Day at White Rock schools

White Rock Elementary marked Pink Shirt Day, in part, with a presentation by White Rock RCMP.
Remember we all have a voice! Pink Shirt Day Aseembly. Thank @WhiteRockRCMP for joining us. @Surrey_Schools #PinkShirtDay2018 pic.twitter.com/6vZE3VwYr3
— WhiteRockLearner (@WhiteRockLearn) March 1, 2018
Consts. Chantal Sears and Travis Anderson were at the school Wednesday morning – in pink – to greet students and parents, and participate in an assembly, before heading to Peace Arch Elementary.
The theme of this year’s Pink Shirt Day campaign – launched in 2007 – was ‘Nice needs no filter’.