Police lend support to Pink Shirt Day at White Rock schools

Consts. Travis Anderson and Chantal Sears present during Pink Shirt Day events at White Rock Elementary Wednesday. (@WhiteRockLearner photo)

White Rock Elementary marked Pink Shirt Day, in part, with a presentation by White Rock RCMP.

Consts. Chantal Sears and Travis Anderson were at the school Wednesday morning – in pink – to greet students and parents, and participate in an assembly, before heading to Peace Arch Elementary.

The theme of this year’s Pink Shirt Day campaign – launched in 2007 – was ‘Nice needs no filter’.