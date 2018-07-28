Youngsters got to experience royalty Saturday at the 2018 White Rock Princess Party. (Aaron Hinks photos)

Princess Party returns to White Rock

9th annual event allows youngsters to mingle with ‘royalty’

Youngsters got to experience royalty Saturday at the 9th annual White Rock Princess Party.

Children got to play, paint, craft, and sing along with Disney princesses at Centennial Arena.

The nearly sold-out event serves as a fundraiser for a new all abilities playground in Centennial Park, which is almost complete.

The royal guests included Disney’s Elsa and Anna from Frozen, princess Moana, and Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from Disney’s film Tangled.

 

North Delta history: Great Northern Railway's coastal spur line

Serious collision in South Surrey Saturday morning

Vehicle left in a field after collision near 184 Street and 40 Avenue

PHOTOS: White Rock celebrates Pride

City unveiled new rainbow-coloured crosswalk and raised Pride flag at city hall Friday evening

VIDEO: Serious collision closes Highway 1 between Langley, Surrey for hours

Crash appears to have involved a mini-van and semi-truck just west of 200th Street.

Surrey's Mackie's Place strives for community connection

Youth drop-in centre teaches job skills

North Delta history: Great Northern Railway's coastal spur line

History columnist Nancy Demwell tells the story of the rail line and what it meant for the community

Anti-gang police monitor Veterans MC ride in Lower Mainland

Police say the the group, a ‘three-piece’ patched club has ties to the Hells Angels

130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day, all lives saved: B.C. paramedics

Friday saw the highest number of suspected overdose calls since April 2017

Not quite Hogwarts: Canadian man to study fairy-conjuring spells in England

Gillis Hogan has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study England’s history of magic

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Roadside memorial shines light on Abbotsford 'star shining everywhere'

‘Creative, humorous, intelligent, a son, father, dear friend’ fatally hit by vehicle Wednesday on Gladys Ave.

Lone orca lingering near Vancouver Island marina has DFO concerned

Experts say duration of stay is unusual

Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack

When they heard the cat howl he’d been chomped on by two coyotes near Mt. Slesse Middle School

'They pee in the bushes': Washroom closure a problem for Island ballplayers

Questions of safety around nearest washroom mixed with septic system issues causing problems

