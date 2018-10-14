‘Rock show’ held in Surrey

Surrey Rockhound Club hosted a two-day show and sale of ‘Stones of the Fraser Valley’

Stones of the Fraser Valley was held at Sullivan Community Hall Saturday and Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Artists of all calibres were present in a local ‘rock show’ this weekend.

The Surrey Rockhound Club hosted a two-day show and sale of ‘Stones of the Fraser Valley’ at Sullivan Community Hall.

Jewelers and collectors gathered to display and sell their collections.

A variety of fluorescent minerals were on display, which show an array of vibrant colours when exposed to ultraviolet light.

A variety of fluorescent minerals were on display, which show an array of colours when exposed to ultraviolet light. (Aaron Hinks photo)

