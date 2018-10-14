Stones of the Fraser Valley was held at Sullivan Community Hall Saturday and Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

‘Rock show’ held in Surrey

Surrey Rockhound Club hosted a two-day show and sale of ‘Stones of the Fraser Valley’

Artists of all calibres were present in a local ‘rock show’ this weekend.

The Surrey Rockhound Club hosted a two-day show and sale of ‘Stones of the Fraser Valley’ at Sullivan Community Hall.

Jewelers and collectors gathered to display and sell their collections.

A variety of fluorescent minerals were on display, which show an array of vibrant colours when exposed to ultraviolet light.

 

A variety of fluorescent minerals were on display, which show an array of colours when exposed to ultraviolet light. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A variety of fluorescent minerals were on display, which show an array of colours when exposed to ultraviolet light. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Stones of the Fraser Valley was held at Sullivan Community Hall Saturday and Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Stones of the Fraser Valley was held at Sullivan Community Hall Saturday and Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Stones of the Fraser Valley was held at Sullivan Community Hall Saturday and Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Stones of the Fraser Valley was held at Sullivan Community Hall Saturday and Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Previous story
B.C. brewery creates bread beer from food waste
Next story
Surrey-White Rock CFUW celebrating 60 years

Just Posted

‘Rock show’ held in Surrey

Surrey Rockhound Club hosted a two-day show and sale of ‘Stones of the Fraser Valley’

Murdered hockey coach honoured by Cloverdale association in three ways

Paul Bennett, a nurse who worked in White Rock, was shot to death in driveway of his home last June

Surrey-White Rock CFUW celebrating 60 years

Group to hold a speaker series on homeless youth

Johnston Road paving delayed due to pipeline explosion near Prince George

City of White Rock said road will remain closed until at least Monday evening

Hogg to be next Liberal candidate for South Surrey-White Rock

MP to seek re-election

Secret supper clubs test appetite for cannabis-infused food ahead of legalization

Chefs are eagerly awaiting pot edibles to become legal in Canada

Students unhappy with SFU’s response after violent incident in class

Professor, students say a man threw chairs and hit a female student

Enbridge to begin building road to access pipeline explosion site in B.C.

An explosion Tuesday knocked out a 91-centimetre line

Man struck by car in Burnaby: reports

Pedestrian was taken to hospital

Andrew Scheer on revamped NAFTA deal: ‘I would have signed a better one’

Conservative leader says he wouldn’t have signed USMCA

Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

The 19-year-old Swedish centre appeared woozy after the hit

Police looking into VPD-involved collision that sent 3 to hospital

The independent police watchdog has been notified

Police investigate after woman stabbed in Vancouver

Report came in about a ‘disturbance’ in the Killarney neighbourhood

GUEST COLUMN: A better way to manage B.C.’s public construction

Claire Trevena responds to Andrew Wilkinson on NDP union policy

Most Read

l -->