ROTARY ROUNDUP: Polio-eradication efforts a success for clubs

One of the amazing benefits of being a Rotarian is you can visit Rotary clubs anywhere in the world and be greeted with open arms and great big smiles.

To hear what actions other clubs are taking in their own communities is nothing short of awe-inspiring!

I had such an opportunity this month, as our family enjoyed a week in Puerto Vallarta. I took the opportunity to visit the Rotary Club of Puerto Vallarta Sur (South).

One of the programs that impressed was their Water Filters for Families program. Essentially, a simple water filter costing approximately US$50 with no moving parts can give a rural family clean, safe drinking water.

Adults will be able to work, and children can attend school without the illnesses they currently are susceptible to from the unsafe drinking water. As a result, the benefits to the greater community and society are long-term.

The Water Filter for Families project started in 2012. As of January 2018, the club has given more than 2,100 filters to families, homes and schools in the Puerto Vallarta area.

More than 9,000 people have received the benefit of clean, safe drinking water!

Clean and safe drinking water is also vitally important around the world to prevent a resurgence of polio.

Wednesday (Oct. 24) was World Polio Day. As of this month, there were 15 cases of wild poliovirus reported in Afghanistan and four in Pakistan for a total of 19, which is a reduction of more than 98 per cent since the 1980s, when the world saw about 1,000 cases per day.

The polio cases represented by the remaining one per cent are the most difficult to prevent, due to factors including geographical isolation, inadequate public infrastructure, armed conflict and cultural barriers.

Until the world is entirely free of polio, all countries remain at risk of outbreaks.

Rotary will raise $50 million per year over the next three years, with every dollar to be matched with two additional dollars from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

These funds help to provide much-needed operational support, medical personnel, laboratory equipment and educational materials for health workers and parents.

Governments, corporations and private individuals all play a crucial role in funding – whether it is local community programs that change families lives for the better or the worldwide campaign to eradicate polio from the planet.

The common desire to make a difference in the lives of others in communities around the world is why I’m proud to be a Rotarian.

• • •

Other news from the five clubs:

Peace Arch club has their seventh annual Rotary Noel dinner at Washington Avenue Grill on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. There will be a live and silent auction as well, all in support of Peace Arch Hospice Society. Tickets for the fundraising dinner are available at RotaryNoel@gmail.com

Semiahmoo club presented a cheque last week to Sources Foundation for $61,000. Some of the funds raised at the club’s annual golf tournament held on June 21 will be used to partner with Sources’ Imagination Library Program to deliver one book per month for five years to over 200 children on their waiting list!

Allan Baedak writes monthly on behalf of the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s five Rotary clubs – allan@wpmmedia.ca