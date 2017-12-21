Salam Kahil, also known as the ‘Sandwich Nazi.’ (File photo)

Surrey’s ‘Sandwich Nazi’ to donate 1000 meals on Christmas Eve

“I promised myself when I start making money, I’m going to donate to the homeless,” said Kahil

The Sandwich Nazi is renowned for doling some of the biggest sandwiches in Surrey.

This year during Christmas the Sandwich Nazi, also known as Salam Kahil, is about to dole out his biggest Christmas donation in 33 years.

“We’re going to do 1,000 meals for the homeless this year,” he said on the phone to the Now-Leader. “We’ll be covering Mission, Langley, Surrey, Vancouver, Abbotsford, we’ll be everywhere.”

On Christmas Eve, Kahil will stick to feeding the homeless in downtown Vancouver. His volunteers will be heading out to the rest of the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

“We will have different people deliver not just food, but blankets and socks as well,” Kahil said.

“I trained them all very well.”

SEE ALSO: Surrey’s ‘Sandwich Nazi’ not happy with movie made about him

While he’s trained his current volunteers well, he’s still looking for a few more to help him out on the big day.

Perhaps Kahil can inspire them with his story of what’s inspired him to give back to the homeless for the past 30 years.

“When I first came to B.C., I had no money. I was working at the Black Angus in downtown Vancouver West End. I worked with so many racist people, and the head waiter really treated me like s***.”

“I remember one day, walking home, I was crying. That day I promised myself when I start making money, I’m going to donate to the homeless.”

Soon enough, Kahil opened up La Characiture and as his fortunes turned about, he kept his word by getting in the giving spirit.

“The first year in 1986, I was driving down Boundary Bay listening to Silent Night, I started to get emotional.”

Since that night, he hasn’t stopped giving to the homeless. In the past, he’s given out a few hundred meals before Santa soars through the sky.

This year he will give out 1000 meals on Christmas Eve.


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
