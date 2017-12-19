Santa visits a one-month-old child at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 19th. (Photo: Trevor Beggs) Santa visits a one-month-old child at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 19th. (Trevor Beggs)

PHOTOS: Santa treks through snow to visit sick children at Surrey Memorial

The helicopter was a no-go, but the big man himself was able to visit children in Surrey

Sometimes, even Santa has to change his route due to the weather.

On Tuesday, Saint Nicholas came to Surrey Memorial to visit some of the children staying at the hospital.

However, Santa had to make a change of plans after snowfall hit Surrey on Tuesday morning. The Now-Leader caught up with the big man himself to hear all about his journey to Surrey Memorial.

“Oh, it was a very bumpy ride,” said Saint Nick. “We left the reindeer behind because we thought, ‘oh, it’s going to be dry in Vancouver and we don’t want to be grinding on everybody’s roof.’ So, we came down to take the helicopter. All of a sudden, it started to snow and in the snow, helicopters turn in to snowballs,” he said, followed by a jolly ‘ho ho ho.’

“We decided to be safe, and the ambulance service was nice enough to bring us here.”

Sure enough, Santa and his elf came out of the ambulance at the front entrance of Surrey Memorial with a bag full of toys for children. They were sure to spend time kids of all ages, from teenagers recovering from illness all the way to newborn babies.

Helijet has worked with Surrey Memorial to bring this heartfelt event to children at the hospital for the last 13 years. Santa also travelled to B.C. Children’s Hospital to visit the new Teck Acute Care Centre after his visit in Surrey.

This is the first time that Helijet has had to park the helicopter in order to avoid the snow.

“The freezing levels were just too high for us to make it out this year,” said Helijet’s Carla Kovacs. “Still, we’re still thrilled for the kids that Santa was able to make it out for a visit.

Alison Everett is a child care specialist and was Santa’s unofficial tour guide. Everett said she was thrilled to help organize this event again for children at Surrey Memorial.

“What happens for kids when they’re in hospital is that nothing is familiar, nothing is normal and they have no control,” she said. “When someone like Santa comes to pay a visit, it’s a little reminder that life goes on, life is good and that life has happy aspects.

“Santa feels homey, and that’s a good feeling for kids in a place where nothing feels homey.”



trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter

 

No helicopter, but the ambulance was able to bring Santa to Surrey Memorial Hospital on Tuesday. (Trevor Beggs)

Santa brought smiles to kids all afternoon at Surrey Memorial Hospital. (Brianna Menzies-Vaught)

He made sure to visit those of all ages. (Trevor Beggs)

He visited those who were about to have their first Christmas. (Trevor Beggs)

He didn’t forget about the staff either. (Trevor Beggs)

Just after surgery, Santa made sure to bring some Christmas spirit. (Brianna Menzies-Vaught)

Previous story
Brookside Elementary in Surrey creates ‘The Mountain of Giving’
Next story
Power surge: Cliff Power delivers stockings in Surrey

Just Posted

VIDEO: RCMP officer charged in connection with South Surrey man’s death

Charges confirmed in Hudson Brooks case

Valley West Hawks lose top scorer ahead of international tournament

Leading point-getter Arshdeep Bains joins WHL’s Rebels for rest of season

Brookside Elementary in Surrey creates ‘The Mountain of Giving’

Students and staff have created a six-foot-high pile of gifts near the front of the school

Power surge: Cliff Power delivers stockings in Surrey

This is Power’s 20th year of filling stocking for those in both Victoria and the Fraser Valley

PHOTOS: Santa treks through snow to visit sick children at Surrey Memorial

The helicopter was a no-go, but the big man himself was able to visit children in Surrey

PHOTOS+VIDEO: Surrey’s City Dream Centre dreaming big with $60,000 in gift donations

250-300 volunteers helped wrap gifts at North Surrey Secondary on Sunday

5 to start your day

Snow blankets Lower Mainland, verdict expected in ex-RCMP sex assault trial and more

Families speak out in defence of B.C.’s Mental Health Act

Many are speaking out against demands that the B.C. government tighten the province’s Mental Health Act

Verdict expected in ex-Mountie Tim Shields’ sexual assault trial Wednesday

Former RCMP spokesperson was charged with one count of sexual assault

Indigenous woman’s grave site brings pilgrims to former B.C. residential school

Rose Prince arrived at the former Lejac Residential School in British Columbia when she was six years old and never left

Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Deslauriers records first two-goal game as Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Canadian Press Story of the Year: sexual harassment

The Canadian Press annual survey saw 23 out of 80 votes cast for sexual harassment as the most compelling story of the year

Snow blankets southern half of B.C.

Tuesday’s snow storm marked the first significant snowfall for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

PHOTOS: It’s a winter wonderland on B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley saw up to half a foot of snow

Most Read