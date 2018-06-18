SENIOR SCENE: Summer full of activities, excursions and games

Farm tour to be one of summer highlights

The Kent Street Activity Centre is in need of volunteers to drive a 24-passenger mini bus and take seniors on day excursions throughout the Lower Mainland, North shore, Whistler and Fraser Valley.

If you have a class 4 driver’s licence and enjoy spending time with older adults, we would love to hear from you.

Contact Dianne at dsawicki@whiterockcity.ca for more.

• • •

Some Kent Street Activity groups continue through the summer months, including Cribbage & Bid Whist.

Players meet every Thursday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. in the Kent Street Centre Auditorium.

This enthusiastic and friendly group always welcomes new members for an afternoon of fun.

You can come and try out this activity group three times before becoming a paid member.

• • •

The Kent Street Activity Centre Lunch Club will be meeting at the Washington Avenue Grill on Tuesday, June 26 at 11:30 a.m.

Call the Centre at 604-541-2231 for the name and contact information for this month’s host.

• • •

On Wednesday, July 4, spend a day on the farms in Ladner viewing seedbeds, picking berries and enjoying farm life on Westham Isand.

What a historic and glorious region of the Lower Mainland, where small family farms dot this beautiful area.

This trip with Pat Faulkner includes lunch, snacks and a fully guided tour.

Call 604-541-2231.

• • •

Increase your fitness level in Movement for Fitness.

This low-intensity class at the Centre for Active Living is the perfect place to start – a gentle exercise program that includes some cardio and strength training, no floor work. Exercises can also be done seated. Wednesdays 1:15-2:15 p.m. starting July 4.

• • •

Kent Street Activity Centre has a few seats still available for a summer excursion classic, Bard on the Beach.

Vancouver’s annual Shakespeare Festival in Vanier Park is performing the classic production of Shakespeare’s epic drama Macbeth.

Don’t miss out on our annual trip to the biggest Shakespeare Festival in Western Canada on Saturday, Aug. 11. This daytime trip will also include a stop in Vancouver for lunch before the show.

Call 604-541-2231 to register, or visit www.whiterockcity.ca/register

• • •

The Kent Street auditorium is open Wednesday evenings from 7-10 for all those 50+ who enjoy social dancing to live music.

On stage this week is the Quartette.

Purchase tickets at the door for only $6 members/$8 non members; refreshments served midway.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For more, call 604-541-2231.

Previous story
Nine-year-old launches recycling business in northwest B.C.
Next story
Soap boxes race through Delta

Just Posted

Mixed emotions on Surrey’s Strip as homeless begin moving into modular units

Some in the area are hopeful as 160 transitional homes open, while others say the plan is ‘containment, not a solution’

Surrey mayor’s state of city address back on at Sheraton

New date for mayor’s fourth annual address, hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade, is September 19

Body of young man who drowned in Chilliwack Lake recovered

Searchers find 18-year-old from Surrey seven days after he disappeared

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk is installed

The $8,500 crosswalk is complete in time for Surrey Pride festivities at Holland Park later this month

EDITORIAL: All children created equal

There are still some who justify President Donald Trump’s treatment of migrant children

VIDEO: In Surrey, ‘The Magic Flute’ opera has makings of ‘modern-day superhero movie’

Show director Dolores Scott raves about young talent in weekend production at Surrey Arts Centre

Mosquitoes out in full force already? Blame the weather

But a B.C. mosquito expert says the heat wave will help keep the pests at bay

Man pleads not guilty in 1987 slayings of B.C. couple

William Talbott of SeaTac was arraigned Tuesday in Snohomish County Superior Court

New GOP plan: Hold kids longer at border – but with parents

Move would ease rules that limit how much time minors can be held with their parents

Without a big data strategy, Canadians at risk of being ‘data cows’

Presentation said artificial intelligence could give Facebook and Amazon even more power

Five B.C. families stuck in Japan as Canada refuses visas for adopted babies

Lawyer points to change in American policy around adoptions from Japan

It may be ‘lights, camera, action!’ for talented B.C. doctor

Rob Forde is waiting to hear if he’ll become The Basement Doctor in his own reality show

Fake attempted abduction not funny to B.C. neighbourhood residents

Two teenage boys won’t face criminal charges after scaring girl

Police find capsized boat near Tofino, 3 men still missing

Five men were aboard the boat when it sank off Vancouver Island early Monday morning

Most Read

l -->