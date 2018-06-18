SENIOR SCENE: Summer full of activities, excursions and games

Farm tour to be one of summer highlights

The Kent Street Activity Centre is in need of volunteers to drive a 24-passenger mini bus and take seniors on day excursions throughout the Lower Mainland, North shore, Whistler and Fraser Valley.

If you have a class 4 driver’s licence and enjoy spending time with older adults, we would love to hear from you.

Contact Dianne at dsawicki@whiterockcity.ca for more.

• • •

Some Kent Street Activity groups continue through the summer months, including Cribbage & Bid Whist.

Players meet every Thursday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. in the Kent Street Centre Auditorium.

This enthusiastic and friendly group always welcomes new members for an afternoon of fun.

You can come and try out this activity group three times before becoming a paid member.

• • •

The Kent Street Activity Centre Lunch Club will be meeting at the Washington Avenue Grill on Tuesday, June 26 at 11:30 a.m.

Call the Centre at 604-541-2231 for the name and contact information for this month’s host.

• • •

On Wednesday, July 4, spend a day on the farms in Ladner viewing seedbeds, picking berries and enjoying farm life on Westham Isand.

What a historic and glorious region of the Lower Mainland, where small family farms dot this beautiful area.

This trip with Pat Faulkner includes lunch, snacks and a fully guided tour.

Call 604-541-2231.

• • •

Increase your fitness level in Movement for Fitness.

This low-intensity class at the Centre for Active Living is the perfect place to start – a gentle exercise program that includes some cardio and strength training, no floor work. Exercises can also be done seated. Wednesdays 1:15-2:15 p.m. starting July 4.

• • •

Kent Street Activity Centre has a few seats still available for a summer excursion classic, Bard on the Beach.

Vancouver’s annual Shakespeare Festival in Vanier Park is performing the classic production of Shakespeare’s epic drama Macbeth.

Don’t miss out on our annual trip to the biggest Shakespeare Festival in Western Canada on Saturday, Aug. 11. This daytime trip will also include a stop in Vancouver for lunch before the show.

Call 604-541-2231 to register, or visit www.whiterockcity.ca/register

• • •

The Kent Street auditorium is open Wednesday evenings from 7-10 for all those 50+ who enjoy social dancing to live music.

On stage this week is the Quartette.

Purchase tickets at the door for only $6 members/$8 non members; refreshments served midway.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For more, call 604-541-2231.