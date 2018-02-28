SENIORS’ HEALTH: Eat well and stay healthy

The Seniors Health Network each month poses a question to health-care professionals. This month, the following hypothetical question was posed to Diane Rohac, who has worked at Peace Arch Hospital as a registered dietitian for the past 30 years and is the dietitian practice leader and dietitian for ICU and outpatient nutrition counselling.

“I’m 82 and I lost my wife last year. I have never shopped or cooked and find that I’m having a lot of toast and tea. I can cook eggs but I’m really missing a good wholesome dinner. Where do I start?”

I’m very sorry about the loss of your wife and can appreciate how difficult it is to manage staying well-nourished while experiencing grief.

Eating by yourself can feel very lonely, as it’s a social activity.

Eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated or take up a lot of time. When you mention toast and tea, there are easy ways to make this more nutritious. If you use whole grain or sprouted grain bread and add a nut or seed butter to it (peanut, almond, cashew, sunflower seed, etc.) or a few slices of cheese and have it with some fresh or canned fruit and a glass of milk, you’ve just made a healthy, nutritious meal for yourself.

Before you go to the grocery store, make a list.

Here are some ideas to keep stocked at home:

• Pantry – canned salmon, sardines, low-salt beans and lentils, unsalted nuts and seeds, rolled oats, canned fruit (in water or juice), brown rice, whole-grain pasta and crackers, dried, canned or boxed milk (in case you run out of fresh), low-salt canned soups, pasta sauces and vegetable juices, olive or canola oil, dried fruits, sugar, honey, herbs and spices, coffee/tea.

• Fridge – eggs, cheese, yogurt, nut or seed butters, tofu, ready-to-eat veggies and salad greens, fresh fruit, milk, salad dressing, condiments.

• Freezer – whole-grain bread, frozen vegetables and fruit, frozen fish, turkey or chicken, low-salt frozen meals.

Other ways to have nutritious meals with little or no preparation is to buy ready-to-eat meals at the store, get meal-delivery service or go to a restaurant that offers homestyle meals.

You could also start an eating club with friends, where you plan, shop, prepare and eat meals together and then take an equal share home to freeze for later.

Check your local seniors or community centres as some serve weekly meals.

If you’re interested in learning to shop or would like assistance in doing so, the Seniors Come Share Society has a program called Peers Reaching Out (PRO), where volunteers are available to assist you. They can go to the store with you and coach you on choosing healthy foods.

If you eat a varied selection of the foods recommended in Canada’s Food Guide on a daily basis, and do not have any diagnosed nutrient deficiencies, it is still recommended you take vitamin D (800 IU a day) as you are over 70 (adults up to age 70 require 600 IU a day).

If you have lost your appetite for more than a few days, are experiencing weight loss or have other challenges related to nutrition, you may speak with a registered dietitian by dialing 811 (HealthLink BC), or ask your doctor to refer you to an outpatient dietitian at Peace Arch Hospital.

Eating well helps to prevent or control many chronic illnesses, maintain and improve your health and wellness and gives you energy to do what you enjoy doing. Making one or two changes in your diet at a time will set you on your way to meeting your nutritional needs and contribute to your well-being.

Bon appetit!

The South Surrey White Rock Seniors Health Network is a coalition of seniors service providers working under the auspices of the Mayor of White Rock’s office. For community resources, visit sswr.fetchbc.ca. If you have a question for publication, email seniorshealthnetworksswr@gmail.com