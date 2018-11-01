SENIORS HEALTH: Imaging tools help doctors narrow focus

The Seniors Health Network each month poses a question to health-care professionals. This month, Peace Arch Hospital radiologist, Dr. Joe Coyle, was asked:
“I’m 82 my husband, who is the same age, has been told he needs a CT. Our neighbour had similar symptoms but he was ordered an MRI. Which test is better? How do you know which one you should have? Why wouldn’t he be having an ultrasound? That’s what I had.”
There are several types of imaging tests we can use when trying to figure out what is wrong with someone. The most common and simple tool is X-ray.
Ultrasound, CT and MRI are also used and are more specialized.
These tests are all quite different. If the test you have is not the same as one your neighbour had, don’t worry! Each person is unique. Your doctor will always try to request the best test for you.
The type of test deemed most suitable will generally depend on your symptoms and what your doctor thinks is wrong.
X-rays are usually the first tool, as they use little radiation, are easy to perform and can provide a good idea of what is going on with your bones, joints and lungs.
A CT scan uses multiple X-rays at different angles to produce a 3-D image. A CT scan can look at abdominal organs, lungs, brains and bones, but is less useful for soft tissues.
An MRI scanner uses magnets to produce a 3-D image. It usually takes at least 30 minutes and is excellent at looking at soft tissues.
Some patients cannot have an MRI – for example, if the patient has a pacemaker.
Ultrasounds are usually used on children and pregnant women, but can be useful in looking at the abdominal organs.
Your physician will decide which exam is most appropriate.
If a CT or an MRI is requested, a radiologist will determine the best exam for you and the priority of the exam.
The South Surrey White Rock Seniors Health Network is a coalition of seniors service providers working under the auspices of the Mayor of White Rock’s office. For information on resources, visit sswr.fetchbc.ca. If you have a question for publication, please email seniorshealthnetworksswr@gmail.com