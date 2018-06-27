SENIORS’ HEALTH: ‘Permanent’ solution required for safety

The Seniors Health Network each month poses a question to health- care professionals. This month, Owen Barclay – founder of Accessable Home & Property Services – was asked:

My senior parents continue to do well but are starting to get a little unsteady around the house. They’ve told me that they are most nervous when trying to get in and out of the shower. I think they should have grab bars. Is that a good first step? Would the suction cup ones work okay?

Your parents are not alone and are among millions of North Americans who are ‘aging in place.’

Unfortunately, most homes don’t meet the needs of aging seniors. The bathroom is one room that can be very dangerous with smooth surfaces, water and soap.

To make matters worse, if your parents feel like they are unsafe, they will tense up in those situations and become more at risk.

Fall prevention is critical to their continued health, independence and possibly their life.

Grab bars in the bathtub or shower stall are a great idea to help prevent falls by providing a firm handhold when around the bathtub or shower. For many seniors, three points of contact (two feet and one hand or one foot and two hands) are necessary to maintain balance and avoid falling.

Grab bars permanently mounted are the only type that will hold in all situations and help your parents maintain balance.

Do not let them rely on suction-cup versions. They will give way eventually.

The first recommended bar (18”) should be mounted vertically at either end of the enclosure. Just inside the shower door or curtain is best.

If a second bar is necessary, it (24”) can be placed horizontally along the back wall about 34” above the floor. If your parents use a seat, the second bar could be placed on an angle in front of the seat.

Grab bars have had a bad rap, and your parents may turn their nose up to them. It’s probably because, historically, they have been installed as a last-ditch safety item with little thought to esthetics.

Today, they come in many shapes, sizes and finish. There are even grab bars that will match the colour of your paint and ones that double as a towel bar or toilet-paper holder!

A good installer can install bars into the wall where there isn’t a stud. After all, the bar needs to be in the right location and a stud isn’t always there.

And if they have a tile surround, they should not worry about cracked tiles. Whether the tile is hard or soft, it can be drilled safely. However, the screws should be hand tightened to avoid squeezing the tile and cracking it.

These two locations are general-purpose locations.

If you watch your parents practise getting in and out, you will see what they reach to hold onto.

Those are good locations to mark as potentials as long as they aren’t reaching too far.

If your parents have more specific needs to ensure their safety, they should consult their doctor and ask for an occupational therapist to assess their needs prior to getting the work done.

The South Surrey White Rock Seniors Health Network is a coalition of seniors service providers working under the auspices of the Mayor of White Rock’s office. For information on resources, visit sswr.fetchbc.ca. If you have a question for publication, please email seniorshealthnetworksswr@gmail.com