SENIORS HEALTH: Real progress being made for patients

The Seniors Health Network each month poses a question to health-care professionals. This month, the following hypothetical question was posed to Lorne Felchle, group leader of the White Rock Prostate Cancer Support Group.

“I’m 76 years old and just had surgery for prostate cancer. I have a bunch of questions about my recovery and my future but I don’t know who to ask and I don’t have any friends who have had this surgery. Where could my wife and I go to get more information or even get to know others who’ve had a similar experience?”

Before we get started, I want you, the readers of this article, to know that I/we in the support groups are not doctors or health-care providers and are only making suggestions based on our ‘lived experience.’

It is of vital importance that you consult with your doctors before taking our advice; they have the final word.

I’m sure you have many questions in this regard, so let’s start with where to go to get some answers. May I suggest you open up the following site www.prostatecancer.ca/Support/Expert-Angle

You’ll see a link to enter an area of various talks; sign in and choose the one that is appropriate for you. I would suggest the one with Dr. Peter Black, Urologist-Oncology “Ins and Outs of Radical Prostatectomy.” There are other talks that I’m sure will interest you at various stages of recovery.

It’s not uncommon for men to develop some degree of incontinence.

I would like to see you start Kegel exercises to help you. It will strengthen pelvic-floor muscles which support the bladder and bowel and can affect sexual function.

Use a search engine to locate articles on “Kegal Exercises for Men” and choose an article which you find most helpful to explain the exercise.

It only takes a few minutes a day.

It’s very important for you to keep the channels of communication open between you and your wife/partner. Don’t be afraid to talk to her, and her to you, about how you feel with the changes.

This opens up a less talked about area but is of vital importance, and that would be referred to as psychosocial oncology.

In other words, psychosocial oncology is a specialty in cancer care concerned with understanding and treating the social, psychological, emotional, spiritual, quality-of-life and functional aspects of cancer, from prevention through bereavement.

It is a whole-person approach to cancer care that addresses a range of very human needs that can improve quality of life for people affected with cancer.

I would like to see you and your wife/partner attend a prostate cancer support group.

Go online to www.prostatecancerbc.ca and search for the location closest to you.

The White Rock Prostate Cancer Support Group was recently founded with the intention of giving men and their wife/partner from the area a venue to come and learn, share and talk about this disease.

One in seven men will be diagnosed in their lifetime with prostate cancer.

Meetings are for prostate cancer survivors, newly diagnosed patients, their families and interested parties. Learn about the disease, treatment options, get support or lend support.

There is no charge and information exchanges include guest speakers, video presentations and roundtable discussions.

Meetings are held the second Monday of every month, 10 a.m. to noon, at the White Rock Library, second floor meeting room, 15342 Buena Vista Ave.

I am the group leader and can be contacted at 604-536-5947 or at lorne.felchle@gmail.com

The White Rock Prostate Cancer Support group is also pleased to announce that our guest speaker for our April 9 meeting is Dr. Michael Cox, associate professor of the Department of Urologic Sciences at University of B.C.

His talk will be titled “How are we managing prostate cancer today.”

He will give a brief overview of prostate biology/physiology and an update on prostate cancer epidemiology in Canada, based on the recent Canadian Cancer statistics release.

There are some fascinating trends emerging that everyone should be aware of.

He will then quickly cover how prostate-cancer diagnosis and management has changed since 2010. He will focus on emerging concepts of precision oncology and how they are being applied effectively to men with prostate cancer today and in the near future.

We are entering a new era. Real progress is being made to help men with this progressive disease.

The South Surrey White Rock Seniors Health Network is a coalition of seniors service providers working under the auspices of the Mayor of White Rock’s office. For community resources, visit sswr.fetchbc.ca

If you have a question for publication, email seniorshealthnetworksswr@gmail.com