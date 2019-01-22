SENIORS’ SCENE: Acting enthusiasts welcome

The Kent Street Players are a seniors performing-arts group for both experienced and beginner actors who would like to perform theatre for senior centres and residences in the Lower Mainland.

The group meets on Friday afternoons from 3:15-6:15 p.m. to rehearse and improve their craft and learn from each other.

Drop down one Friday and try out out this activity group before becoming a paid Recreation and Culture member. Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• Drop down to Kent Street Activity Centre tomorrow for the Wednesday night dance in the auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and The Alpiners will be on stage from 7-10 p.m. Everyone 50-plus is welcome.

• The Kent Street Seniors Society is still collecting books for their annual book and bake sale on Saturday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

All proceeds from the sale go to support the Kent Street Activity Centre’s projects and programs for seniors in the community. The coffee shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to sell a delicious assortment of baked goods as well as soup and sandwiches.

• Every Friday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. you are welcome to join Kent Street Activity Centre’s Stitch & Chat group and work on your own needlecraft, knitting or quilting project in the company of others.

This is a great opportunity to socialize and share ideas. Call 604-541-2231 for more information. Pick up a guest pass at the front office and try out this activity group or one of many others at the Centre three times before becoming a White Rock Recreation and Culture member.

• On Saturday, Feb. 23, the Kent Street Activity Centre mini bus will be heading out to the Pet Lovers Show in Abbotsford.

Thousands of products and amazing live shows will be part of the day, plus interactive and informative seminars by veterinarians and top professionals. Don’t miss the rabbit, cat and dog agility shows, raptor shows, dancing dogs, K9 detection demonstrations and more.

Transportation and admission included. Call 604-541-2199 to register for this fun out-trip.

• Discover how to calm your mind and cultivate inner peace and happiness in a weekly mindfulness meditation class beginning Wednesday, Jan. 30, 12:30-1:45 p.m at the White Rock Community Centre. This class includes lessons and practise, and both new and experienced participants are encouraged to attend. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• Learn how to travel in all climates, for any length of trip, using only a carry-on bag. Travel Light is a fun and interactive class that will teach you how to skip the lines and the baggage carousels at the airport and be on your way. Join Rhonda Dillon on Friday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m. to noon. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For more, call 604-541-2231.