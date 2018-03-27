SENIORS’ SCENE: Become fraud-aware at workshops next month

Brain wellness, scam awareness and more on agenda

So you want to be a ‘savvy senior.’

Join White Rock Recreation and Culture and Community Policing for two days of safety and empowerment workshops, April 5-6, 9 a.m. till noon, at the White Rock Community Centre.

There will be workshops on brain wellness, frauds and scams, emergency preparedness, driver testing and more, with different workshops each day.

Cost is only $10 and includes refreshments and raffle prizes.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Have you heard of the Zoomer Show?

A lifestyle expo for the older adult featuring the latest trends, products and services.

Jump on the Kent Street Activity Centre minibus and head down to Vancouver on Saturday, April 14.

Call 604-541-2199 to book your seat now.

• • •

Navigation and Setup for Windows 10 is a three-session workshop that will be offered at Kent Street Activity Centre.

The class will take an in-depth look at the Windows 10 setup and how to navigate your way through the program and be more “hands on” with your device.

Bring a laptop and we will see you on Friday, April 6.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Do you love nature walks and meeting other people?

Board the ‘trail bus’ with your guide and head out to walk the trails. Connecting with Nature trips are one hour of trail walking, and Wilderness Walks are two to three hours of trail walking.

For more, call 604-541-2199.

• • •

White Rock Recreation and Culture offers over 22 different yoga classes.

From Hatha/Yin to Seniors Yoga, there is a class for beginners, mindful dancers, stiff men and more. Drop-in available for most classes if you just can’t decide!

Pick up a copy of the spring/summer recreation guide at any White Rock Recreation Centre, or check out www.whiterockcity.ca/register to choose your class.

• • •

Spring is officially here!

Once the weather gets a little warmer we will soon be out in the garden.

Let the Kent Street Activity Centre assist you in your gardening adventures with plants from the annual Plant and Bake Sale.

Doors open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 28, until noon.

Any donations of your extra outdoor plants, seedlings, herbs or bulbs would be greatly appreciated and can be dropped off on Friday, April 27, from 4-6 p.m.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• • •

Every Friday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. you are welcome to join Kent Street Activity Centre’s Stitch & Chat group and work on your own needlecraft, knitting, or quilting project in the company of others.

This is a great opportunity to socialize and share ideas.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

Pick up a guest pass at the front office and try out this activity group or one of many others at the centre before becoming a White Rock Recreation and Culture member.

• • •

The Kent Street dance committee welcomes you to their Wednesday night dance.

Each night a different band is featured playing live music for social dancing. Singles and couples aged 50-plus are welcome. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dancing from 7-10. Refreshments served midway.

This week’s featured band is the Quartette.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.