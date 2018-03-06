SENIORS’ SCENE: Book sale success

The snowy weather could not keep people away from the Kent Street Activity Centre Book Sale last month.

Congratulations to the Kent Street Seniors Society for a very successful day, Feb. 24!

Many quality books are still available for sale and will be in the lobby and library at the Centre for the next few weeks. Drop in for a coffee and check out all the wonderful things you can do at Kent Street Activity Centre and buy yourself a book or two.

Soft covers are only $1, hardcovers $2.

• • •

Have you always wanted to learn how to make your own fresh pasta?

Sign up now for Kent Street Activity Centre’s Pasta from Scratch cooking class on Saturday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Create wonderful pasta dishes that are simple, easy and delicious.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Tickets are on sale now for Kent Street Seniors Society’s Spring Bridge Tournament on Friday, March 23.

Register with a partner and enjoy an afternoon of contract bridge.

Advance tickets are available at Kent Street Activity Centre, White Rock Community Centre and Centennial Park offices. No tickets at the door.

Please call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• • •

If you are over 65 and need assistance with completing your income tax returns, community volunteers are available to help file your tax returns electronically.

This free service is provided to seniors on low income with simple forms.

If you meet this criteria, please drop off your forms at the Kent Street Activity Centre front desk to be e-filed.

Call for more information at 604-541-2231.

• • •

Every Friday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. you are welcome to join Kent Street Activity Centre’s Stitch & Chat group and work on your own needlecraft, knitting, or quilting project in the company of others.

This is a great opportunity to socialize and share ideas.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

Pick up a guest pass at the front office and try out this activity group or one of many others at the centre before becoming a White Rock Recreation and Culture member.

• • •

The Kent Street dance committee welcomes you to their Wednesday night dance.

Each night a different band is featured playing live music for social dancing.

Singles and couples aged 50 plus are welcome. Don’t be shy; there are mixer dances to get you acquainted.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dancing from 7-10. Refreshments served midway.

This week’s featured band is the Silverstars.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.