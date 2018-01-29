SENIORS SCENE: Book sale to benefit Semiahmoo Peninsula seniors

Keep the donation of books coming into the Kent Street Activity Centre as the Kent Street Senior Society works hard to organize for the upcoming book and bake sale on Saturday Feb. 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hundreds of gently used books in virtually all categories will be sold at very reasonable prices.

All proceeds from the sale go to support the Kent Street Activity Centre’s projects and programs for seniors in the community.

• • •

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. The Get Reel Film Series at White Rock Community Centre presents a movie about Lucky, an old US Navy veteran of rigid habits and attitudes from a small town.

When his routine is interrupted by a sudden collapse at home, Lucky finds himself realizing that his healthy old age is going to face an inevitable decline and he has to accept it. Call 604-541-2199 for tickets. Cost is $10.

• • •

Every Friday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. you are welcome to join the Kent Street Activity Centre’s Stitch & Chat group and work on your own needlecraft, knitting or quilting project in the company of others.

This is a great opportunity to socialize and share ideas. Call 604-541-2231.

Pick up a guest pass at the front office and try out this activity group or one of many others at the centre three times before becoming a White Rock Recreation and Culture member.

• • •

Essential oils have been shown to be effective in combating stress and restoring balance to an over-taxed nervous system.

Learn how aromatherapy can help in a one-session workshop on Monday, Feb. 5, 7-9:30 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• Everyone has a life story worth telling, whether it is a whole-life autobiography or a slice-of-life memoir. Discover how to create engaging written stories from your life to share with your children, grandchildren or friends. This eight-session program begins Feb. 6, 7-9 p.m.at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Call 604-541-2199.

• • •

Practising mindful meditation regularly can help release stress, anxiety and craving. Learn the practice that can improve your health, quality of life and give you inner peace. This five-session program begins Monday, Feb. 5, 10-11:15 a.m. at the White Rock Community Centre. Call 504-541-2199.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. Call 604-541-2231.