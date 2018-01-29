SENIORS SCENE: Book sale to benefit Semiahmoo Peninsula seniors

Feb. 24 event organized by Kent Street Senior Society

Keep the donation of books coming into the Kent Street Activity Centre as the Kent Street Senior Society works hard to organize for the upcoming book and bake sale on Saturday Feb. 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hundreds of gently used books in virtually all categories will be sold at very reasonable prices.

All proceeds from the sale go to support the Kent Street Activity Centre’s projects and programs for seniors in the community.

• • •

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. The Get Reel Film Series at White Rock Community Centre presents a movie about Lucky, an old US Navy veteran of rigid habits and attitudes from a small town.

When his routine is interrupted by a sudden collapse at home, Lucky finds himself realizing that his healthy old age is going to face an inevitable decline and he has to accept it. Call 604-541-2199 for tickets. Cost is $10.

• • •

Every Friday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. you are welcome to join the Kent Street Activity Centre’s Stitch & Chat group and work on your own needlecraft, knitting or quilting project in the company of others.

This is a great opportunity to socialize and share ideas. Call 604-541-2231.

Pick up a guest pass at the front office and try out this activity group or one of many others at the centre three times before becoming a White Rock Recreation and Culture member.

• • •

Essential oils have been shown to be effective in combating stress and restoring balance to an over-taxed nervous system.

Learn how aromatherapy can help in a one-session workshop on Monday, Feb. 5, 7-9:30 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• Everyone has a life story worth telling, whether it is a whole-life autobiography or a slice-of-life memoir. Discover how to create engaging written stories from your life to share with your children, grandchildren or friends. This eight-session program begins Feb. 6, 7-9 p.m.at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Call 604-541-2199.

• • •

Practising mindful meditation regularly can help release stress, anxiety and craving. Learn the practice that can improve your health, quality of life and give you inner peace. This five-session program begins Monday, Feb. 5, 10-11:15 a.m. at the White Rock Community Centre. Call 504-541-2199.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. Call 604-541-2231.

Previous story
Drivers rant about ICBC deficit on social media

Just Posted

Gordie Hogg sworn in as South Surrey-White Rock MP

Formal ceremony held Friday in Ottawa

Delta sees increase in collisions, theft from autos

2017 statistics show reductions in most crime, except theft from auto and collisions

Drivers rant about ICBC deficit on social media

ICBC has forecasted a fiscal deficit of $1.3 billion this year

Two pedestrians struck in Surrey hit-and-run, police say

Incident happened on a rainy Monday morning in Newton

Hundreds ring in the lunar new year at annual Spring Festival in Surrey

Sixth-annual Spring Festival Charity Gala delivers everything from comedy to opera

Rockers rally to raise $14K for fellow musician at ‘Music for Marion’ benefit concert

Abbotsford couple hit by health issues helped at event held at North Delta pub

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

UPDATED: Police seek cellphone video of fatal Vancouver nightclub fight

Police seek to identify who was in fight that killed 23-year-old nightclub worker Kalwinder Thind

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Canucks help fight stigma of addiction in new public awareness campaign

The Vancouver Canucks hockey team and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are joining together to combat stigma around substance use

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Martin Michael got up close with photos and video of a pod of orcas this past weekend

Jones remains undefeated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Two teams in Pool A are 3-0 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

The three men charged with murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Alberta man were in court in Kelowna

Conservative candidates facing sex assault allegations won’t be allowed to run

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks out on latest sexual assault allegations

Most Read