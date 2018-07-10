SENIORS’ SCENE: Cyclists get set to compete

Bring your grandkids down Saturday to participate in their very own bike parade and bike race

The 39th annual Tour de White Rock presented by Landmark Premiere Properties is here this weekend.

Come out and cheer on the 100-plus professional cyclists as they compete for more than $20,000 in cash prizes.

July 14 features the Choices Markets Criterium, where competitors reach speeds of up to 70 km/h as they race on a one-kilometre circuit that loops from Johnston Road, around Five Corners, past city hall and back around White Rock Elementary.

On Sunday, July 15, the road race takes cyclists through the beautiful landscapes of White Rock’s hilly seaside along Marine Drive testing the athletes’ endurance and stamina.

For more information, check out www.tourdewhiterock.ca

• • •

While watching the excitement of the Choices Market Criterium on July 14, bring your grandkids down to participate in their very own bike parade and bike race.

At 3 p.m., three- to six-year-olds can show off their decorated bikes in a parade and the seven- to 11-year-olds have the chance to cycle one lap of the Criterium just like the pros will be doing.

Register the kids early for these fun free events by calling 604-541-2199.

• • •

The Kent Street Activity Sing-a-long group has decided to continue meeting during the summer months.

On July 17 and 24, the lively group will be meeting in the classroom at 2 p.m.

Drop into our lovely air-conditioned centre and sing along to some fabulous tunes.

If you are considering purchasing a membership with White Rock Recreation and Culture but aren’t 100 per cent sure yet, remember you can drop into any of our 17 activity groups and try them out three times before purchasing membership.

Call 604-541-2231 for information on what groups are getting together this summer.

• • •

Minds in Motion is a fitness and social/activity program for people with the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease to enjoy with a friend or family member.

This program is offered at the Kent Street Activity Centre on Mondays, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The Alzheimer Society of BC is looking for volunteers to assist in the White Rock program, which provides the opportunity for people living with dementia to connect with others, make new friends and have fun while staying physically active.

Volunteers will help the instructor facilitate the sessions. It is a very rewarding experience as you are enriching the lives of others.

For more information on volunteering, contact Stacy Ashton at sashton@alzheimerbc.org or call 604-742-4937.

• • •

The Kent Street Activity Centre will be closing for annual maintenance and clean up on Monday, July 30 and reopening on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8:30 a.m.

The friendly staff at the White Rock Community Centre and Centennial Park Leisure Centre will be happy to assist you with program registrations and inquiries at 604-541-2199.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.