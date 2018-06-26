SENIORS’ SCENE: Cyclists seeking housing

Have room to spare? Hosts are needed for Tour de White Rock cyclists

The Tour de White Rock and BC Superweek needs host-housing for out-of-town elite cyclists.

Hosts are required from July 6-15 and have the opportunity to host one rider or a whole team of male or female cyclists.

Call 604-541-2165 for more information or email events@whiterockcity.ca

• • •

Take a warm-water fitness class this summer at the Tong Louie YMCA in Surrey.

Enjoy a combination of body movements, stretches and exercises. A movable floor allows for easy entry into the pool and transportation is also included.

Can’t commit to a six-week program? Drop-in is available for only $13/person.

The new summer session begins Tuesday, July 3. Call 604-541-2231 to register.

• • •

Canada Day by the Bay presented by Amica at White Rock is taking place Sunday, July 1 along the White Rock waterfront.

Bring the grandkids kids down to the Kids Zone at East Beach between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for the face painting, balloon twisting and family sand sculpting beginning at 11 a.m.; live stage music at 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., with a grand finale fireworks display at dusk.

For more information visit www.whiterockcity.ca/CanadaDay

• • •

All White Rock Recreation and Culture bridge groups continue to meet during the summer, so come check us out.

Duplicate Bridge (unsanctioned) Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. at Centennial Arena welcomes all experienced players with a partner.

Fun bridge Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at Kent Street Activity Centre is good for those players who have recently learned the game and would like some practise.

Contract bridge Tuesdays from 1-3:30 p.m. at the White Rock Community Centre and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. at the Kent Street Centre is for advanced players.

Partner’s Bridge, Fridays 6-10 p.m. is also at the Kent Street Centre and welcomes all advanced-level players.

A White Rock Recreation and Culture membership is required to join.

No membership? Drop in three times before purchasing one. Please call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• • •

The Kent Street Activity Centre is still looking for volunteers to drive a 24-passenger mini bus and take seniors on day excursions throughout the Lower Mainland, North Shore, Whistler and Fraser Valley.

Drivers receive free meals on the trip and admission to any of the venues visited. If you have a Class 4 driver’s license and enjoy spending time with older adults, we would love to hear from you! Please contact Dianne at dsawicki@whiterockcity.ca for more information.

• • •

Kent Street Activity Centre will be closed on Monday July 2nd Happy 151st Birthday Canada!

• • •

Wednesday night dances at Kent Street Activity Centre are taking a break for the summer.

They will be back on Sept. 5 with the Silverstars kicking off the fall season. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dancing from 7-10 p.m.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.