SENIORS’ SCENE: Dance, theatre and exercise on menu

A reminder that Kent Street Activity Centre will be closed for general maintenance and cleanup from beginning July 30 to Aug. 6, inclusive.

We look forward to seeing everyone back very soon as regular office hours resume Tuesday, Aug. 7.

All activity groups meeting through the summer will start up again the week of Aug. 7.

If you require any information on Kent Street Activity Centre while it is closed please contact the White Rock Community Centre at 604-541-2199.

•••

There are still a few seats left on the Friday, Aug. 11 excursion to Bard on the Beach.

This annual Shakespeare Festival in Vanier Park in Vancouver will be presenting the classic production of Shakespeare’s epic drama Macbeth. This 55+ excursion includes admission and transportation.

There will also be a stop for lunch before the performance so do not miss out; call 604-541-2199 to register.

•••

Table Tennis is one of the most active groups at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

New members are always welcome to drop in and play a game or two. Summer opportunities to play are abundant and include Mondays 5-7 p.m., Wednesdays 12:30–4:15 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

For more information, call 604-541-2231 and pick up a new-member pass to try out this activity group three times before paying for membership.

•••

Good morning Hatha/Yin Yoga is a combination of seated stretching, Yin (longer holds), standing poses and some sun salutation flow movements. As well, this class offers gentle stretches along with cardiovascular work and upper body and core strengthening.

If you have a good range of movement and are looking to move, stretch and get stronger this is the perfect class for you.

Register or drop in on Mondays, 9:45-10:45 a.m., at the White Rock Community Centre.

For more information, call 604-541-2199.

•••

Develop your dance skills, learn new steps and socialize at a ballroom dance workshop on Friday, July 27, 7-10 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

All levels of ballroom dancers are welcome and no partner is required. Pre-registration is a must.

Please call 604-541-2199 to reserve your spot in this fun and informative workshop.

•••

On Tuesday, July 31, the Kent Street Lunch Club will be heading to Milestones at South Point at 11:30am. Call the centre at 604-541-2231 for the name of this month’s host.

•••

Who doesn’t love the sound of a piper? Well you can enjoy it every Friday this summer, as a member from the Crescent Beach Pipe Band will be piping down the sun at dusk on the White Rock Pier.

What a beautiful way to spend a Friday night.

•••

This Friday, July 27, at 5:30 p.m. at Five Corners, join the City of White Rock and the White Rock Pride Society for the official unveiling of the new rainbow sidewalk.

At 6 p.m., the annual pride flag-raising ceremony will take place. A reception will follow at City Hall.

The Kent Street Activity Centre located at 1475 Kent St. is open to persons 55 years of age or better. New members are welcome. For more information on activities, programs and volunteer opportunities please call the Centre at 604-541-2231.