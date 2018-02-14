SENIORS’ SCENE: Discover magic at Kent Street Centre this month

Feb. 21 workshop in White Rock teaches card and other tricks

If you enjoy working with wood you might be interested in joining the Peninsula Woodcarvers.

This Kent Street activity group meets every Tuesday at Semiahmoo Secondary School from 6-9 p.m. All skill levels are welcome.

A White Rock Recreation and Culture membership is required. Call 604-541-2231 for more.

• • •

Thank you to everyone for the amazing donation of books for the upcoming Kent Street Senior Society annual Book and Bake Sale fundraiser on Feb. 24. Please continue to drop any donations to the Centre before Wednesday, Feb. 21. Call 604-541-2231.

• • •

We all suffer from common ailments such as headaches, insomnia, muscle pain, digestive disorders, colds and the flu. Aromatherapy Medicine Chest will introduce you to essential oils for these common ailments. Participants in this interactive class will create their very own take-home blend.

Register now by calling 604-541-2199 for this one-session workshop on Monday, Feb. 19, 7-9:30 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

• • •

Do you enjoy cooking but find that now that you are on your own, the enjoyment isn’t there like it used to be?

Bring some fun back into the kitchen in the Tasty Connections cooking class beginning on Feb. 22, 4-6 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Join others to create a meal together, share the meal together and then take food home.

No cooking experience is necessary. To register, call 604-541-2199.

• • •

Discover how to perform magic for your family and friends.

Learn magic tricks with cards, coins and other objects in a special workshop led by magicians Jordan and Care. Minimal dexterity is required and a small magic kit is included in the price.

Call 604-541-2199 to register for this program on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7-9 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

• • •

If you enjoy dancing to live music with friends, visit the Kent Street Activity Centre every Wednesday from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. Tonight, the music of Sweetwater will get your toes tapping. Singles and couples 50-plus welcome.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.

