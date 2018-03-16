SENIORS’ SCENE: Get a head start on upcoming programs

Members may sign up today, non-members next week

The White Rock Recreation and Culture Spring/ Summer Recreation guide is online at www.whiterockcity.ca/register

Preview online or pick up a copy from any White Rock Recreation Centre.

Members may register today (March 16). Non-members register Wednesday, March 21, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Online opens at 7 a.m. both days.

• • •

Tickets are going fast for the Kent Street Seniors Society’s Spring Bridge Tournament on Friday, March 23.

Register with a partner and enjoy an afternoon of contract bridge.

No tickets at the door. Advance tickets available at the Kent Street Activity Centre, White Rock Community Centre and Centennial Park offices.

Please call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• • •

It’s back for a second year!

Savvy Seniors is a two-day event of safety and empowerment workshops – April 5 and 6, 9 a.m. till noon, at the White Rock Community Centre.

Cost is only $10 and includes refreshments and raffle prizes.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Learn how to set up a Gmail account, beginning March 20 for two sessions, 1-3:30 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Find out how to send and receive mail and attachments, manage your contact list and personalize your mail.

Call 604-541-2199 to register now.

• • •

Bridge anyone?

White Rock Recreation and Culture hosts numerous bridge groups at three Recreation Centres for all levels of play.

For dates, times and locations, pick up a Spring /Summer Recreation Guide.

Call 604-541-2199 for more information.

• • •

Are you a new member of the Kent Street Activity Centre, or thinking of becoming one?

You are invited to the New Members Social on Monday March 26, 2-3:30 p.m.

Find out about all the exciting activities and programs offered at the centre. Have the chance to try out the game of snooker or join the Sing-a-long Group for a song or two.

Call 604-541-2231 to register for this free event.

• • •

Join Magali Cardoso for some March dance workshops.

Develop your dance skills, learn new steps and have fun socializing with others. All levels are welcome.

Ballroom Dance is on Tuesday, March 27, 7-10 p.m. and Latin Dance is on Thursday, March 29, 7-10 p.m.

Call 604-541-2199 to register or on line at www.whiterockcity.ca/register

• • •

The Kent Street auditorium is open Wednesday evenings from 7-10 p.m. for all those 50+ who enjoy live music, friendly people and social dancing.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are available at the door.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.