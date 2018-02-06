SENIORS’ SCENE: Get ‘Bach’ on balance

The Kent Street Activity Centre dance committee welcomes you to dance the month of February away.

Each Wednesday night, a different band is featured playing live music for social dancing. Singles and couples aged 50-plus are welcome. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with dancing from 7-10 p.m. Refreshments served midway. This week’s featured band is Silverstars.

•••

If you enjoy the game of cribbage drop down to Kent Street Activity Centre and join the cribbage and bid whist group that meets Thursdays from 1-3:15 p.m.

Call 604-541-2231.

•••

It is Family Day on Monday, Feb. 12 and there is a free skate at Centennial Arena from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free admission, skate and helmet rentals and snacks. Open to all ages. Invite your grandkids or come on your own for a fun afternoon of exercise.

•••

Relieve your stress with Bach flower remedies. This natural system of healing helps to gently restore emotional balance. If you experience irritability, nervousness, low self-esteem, confusion and anxiety, find out how to identify remedies that are relevant for you to make your own personal blend. This health talk at the Centre for Active Living will be held on Wednesday Feb. 14, 1-2:30p.m. This workshop is free to White Rock Recreation and Culture members and only $7 for non-members. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

•••

Bring your sewing machine down to Kent Street Activity Centre and create a fabulous piece of clothing of your choice in this hands-on class with individualized instruction. Included in the class is pattern layout, adjustments, darts, zippers, finishing and lining. Register now for this course beginning Thursday, Feb. 15, 6:30-9 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Call 604-541-2199.

• There is growing evidence that being in nature promotes better health. Connect with nature and like-minded individuals on a weekly walk on nearby trails. Walks are led by an experienced and certified outdoor leader. Each guided walk includes transportation to the trail, with three pick-up options in White Rock. Connecting with Nature – one hour of walking, Wilderness Walks – two to three hours of walking; moderate pace. Check out www.whiterockcity.ca/register or call 604-541-2199 for more information.

•••

The Kent Street Senior Society is counting down the days until they hold their annual Book and Bake Sale fundraiser on Feb. 24 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Kent Street auditorium. Hundreds of gently used books in virtually all categories will be sold at very reasonable prices. Come early and pick up some great books and delicious baking. All proceeds from the sale go to support the Kent Street Activity Centre’s projects and programs for seniors in the community.

The Kent Street Activity Centre is open to persons 55 years of age or better. New members are welcome.