SENIORS SCENE: It’s already time to plan to get into the Christmas spirit

Carolling, theatre in the Kent Street Activity Centre’s November lineup

The Kent Street Players present The Midnight Rider on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Tickets are only $5 and light refreshments are included. Get into the Christmas spirit and purchase a ticket to support this local theatre group.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information or drop into the Kent Street Activity Centre to purchase a ticket.

•••

Drop into Bingo anytime at the Kent Street Activity Centre Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m.

Keep your mind active by keeping your eyes peeled for the winning numbers.

Take a short break halfway through the games to enjoy light refreshments while socializing with your fellow bingo players. Come early and enjoy a nourishing, tasty lunch at the Kent Street Coffee Shop.

New members always welcome.

Try out any Kent Street Centre activity group three times before purchasing a membership.

•••

The Kent Street Activity Centre has teamed up with A Rocha Environmental Centre located at the Brooksdale heritage site to offer some tours and programs for seniors.

The first event is a visit to a beautiful heritage home on the property to enjoy some carolling and Christmas goodies by a cozy fire.

Call 604-541-2199 to sign up for this excursion on Friday, Nov. 30.

•••

Get outside while the weather is still nice and enjoy weekly guided walks on Fridays. Explore urban and forest/park trails with an experienced guide.

Transportation is provided in a roomy 15-passenger van.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

•••

Are you still struggling on how to take a good photo or video on your iPhone or iPad?

Sign up for a workshop on Nov. 6, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Learn how to spot-focus, adjust lighting and flash settings, as well as how to use filters, burst mode, make simple edits and even take a selfie.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

•••

More and more ladies are discovering the fun game of snooker.

Ladies 55 and over of all skill levels are encouraged to drop down to the Kent Street Activity Centre snooker room during regular operating hours.

Give us a call at 604-541-2231 for more information.

Remember if you’re not sure if snooker is the activity for you, drop in three times and try it out free before purchasing a membership.

•••

See you tonight at the Kent Street Activity Centre for a night of social dancing to the great sounds of Quartette on stage in the Kent Street auditorium located at 1475 Kent St.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dancing from 7-10 p.m. Open to all ages 50+, singles, couples and includes refreshments at the break.

A fun night out for only $6 for members and $8 for non members.; refreshments served midway.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.

Previous story
SLIDESHOW: White Rock Pumpkin Run raises $40K

Just Posted

Resident ‘fears for safety’ at South Surrey intersection

City confirms six crashes this year at junction – but says other areas are worse

Surrey RCMP searching for missing teen

Kishan Gopal, 15, was last seen at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 17, in the 1900-block of King George Boulevard

White Rock lawn bowler to represent Canada at Australia event

Mary Wright to compete at World Singles Champion of Champions tournament

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for Oct. 24 and beyond

Concerts, plays, festivals and more in our weekly guide

Surrey RCMP say teenager stabbed after ‘dispute’

Police say suspect and other youth fled the scene before officers arrived, near 147th Street and 83rd Avenue

SLIDESHOW: White Rock Pumpkin Run raises $40K

Families dressed in Halloween costumes for annual event

B.C. man gets seven years in prison for baseball-bat attack on Kamloops teen

Kamloops man who beat Jessie Simpson into a coma has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was originally charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

Cougar spotted after Vancouver Island resident finds his decapitated cat

Reports of conservation officers actively looking for the predator in Port Hardy Tuesday afternoon

Time running out for TV debate on proportional representation

B.C. Liberal leader spars with Premier John Horgan over timing

New rules introduced to protect B.C. foreign workers from exploitation

More than 16,000 temporary permits issued last year

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

Metro Vancouver parking fees could rise to help pay for transit

Province tables bill that would generate an extra $10 million each year

UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Most Read

l -->