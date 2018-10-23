SENIORS SCENE: It’s already time to plan to get into the Christmas spirit

The Kent Street Players present The Midnight Rider on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Tickets are only $5 and light refreshments are included. Get into the Christmas spirit and purchase a ticket to support this local theatre group.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information or drop into the Kent Street Activity Centre to purchase a ticket.

•••

Drop into Bingo anytime at the Kent Street Activity Centre Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m.

Keep your mind active by keeping your eyes peeled for the winning numbers.

Take a short break halfway through the games to enjoy light refreshments while socializing with your fellow bingo players. Come early and enjoy a nourishing, tasty lunch at the Kent Street Coffee Shop.

New members always welcome.

Try out any Kent Street Centre activity group three times before purchasing a membership.

•••

The Kent Street Activity Centre has teamed up with A Rocha Environmental Centre located at the Brooksdale heritage site to offer some tours and programs for seniors.

The first event is a visit to a beautiful heritage home on the property to enjoy some carolling and Christmas goodies by a cozy fire.

Call 604-541-2199 to sign up for this excursion on Friday, Nov. 30.

•••

Get outside while the weather is still nice and enjoy weekly guided walks on Fridays. Explore urban and forest/park trails with an experienced guide.

Transportation is provided in a roomy 15-passenger van.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

•••

Are you still struggling on how to take a good photo or video on your iPhone or iPad?

Sign up for a workshop on Nov. 6, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Learn how to spot-focus, adjust lighting and flash settings, as well as how to use filters, burst mode, make simple edits and even take a selfie.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

•••

More and more ladies are discovering the fun game of snooker.

Ladies 55 and over of all skill levels are encouraged to drop down to the Kent Street Activity Centre snooker room during regular operating hours.

Give us a call at 604-541-2231 for more information.

Remember if you’re not sure if snooker is the activity for you, drop in three times and try it out free before purchasing a membership.

•••

See you tonight at the Kent Street Activity Centre for a night of social dancing to the great sounds of Quartette on stage in the Kent Street auditorium located at 1475 Kent St.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dancing from 7-10 p.m. Open to all ages 50+, singles, couples and includes refreshments at the break.

A fun night out for only $6 for members and $8 for non members.; refreshments served midway.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.