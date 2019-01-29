SENIORS’ SCENE: Learn how seniors benefit from tickling the ivories

The Kent Street Senior Society is counting down the days until they hold their annual Book and Bake Sale fundraiser on Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Kent Street Auditorium.

Hundreds of gently used books in virtually all categories will be sold at great prices.

Come early and pick up some fabulous books and delicious baking. All proceeds from the sale go to support the Kent Street Activity Centre’s projects and programs for seniors in the community.

• Do you love to sing? Join the Sing Along group at the Kent Street Activity Centre every Tuesday from 2-3:30 p.m. Piano accompaniment and song sheets are provided. This fun and friendly group will be sure to keep your spirits high during these grey winter months.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• Bridge game, anyone? White Rock Recreation and Culture hosts numerous bridge groups at three Recreation Centres for all levels of play. For dates, times and locations, pick up a Winter Recreation and Culture Guide or call 604-541-2199 for more information.

• Piano-playing therapy for the mind and body is a new program to help keep your brain active and your body stronger.

Boost your memory and concentration, reduce anxiety, strengthen your hand muscles, wrist flexibility and reduce arthritis pain. Receive an additional benefit of learning to play the piano and sight-read music.

Absolutely no piano experience is needed. The eight-session program begins Monday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. to noon at the Kent Street Centre. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• Are you ready to attract and create the changes that you want in your life?

In this class you will experience powerful guided mediation and sacred sounds that will help you make your own mandala, plus find your own unique mantra.

This one-session workshop is on Feb. 4, 7-9 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Don’t delay, register today at 604-541-2199.

• You are running out of time to register for Friday, Feb. 1 Travel Talk.

This one-session workshop will educate you on how to travel in all climates, for any length of trip, using only a carry-on bag.

This fun and interactive class will teach you how to skip the lines and the baggage carousels and be on your way to your travel destination faster than ever.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• If you enjoy dancing to live music with friends, visit the Kent Street Activity Centre every Wednesday from 7-10 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door.

Tonight, the music of Swing City will get you up on the dance floor. Singles and couples 50-plus welcome.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to persons 55 years of age or better. New members welcome. For more information, call the Centre at 604-541-2231.