SENIORS’ SCENE: Plenty of ways to enjoy the cooler months

Learn bridge, come out for lunch, enjoy guided walks and more

Kent Street Activity Centre is brimming with opportunities to meet people and participate in fun activities.

If you are looking for a fun activity to keep you busy into the cooler months ahead, why not come to the Centre every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. for Fun Bridge?

Make new friends in this social group while enjoying this game of strategy in a non-competitive environment.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• • •

The Kent Street Activity Centre and the Come Share Society are looking for a volunteer to help co-ordinate entertainment for the weekly Outreach Fresh & Lively Luncheons.

The luncheons provide an opportunity for isolated seniors to enjoy an afternoon of delicious food, great company and wonderful entertainment.

Please call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• • •

There is no better way to get some exercise than gliding along the ice to great music at the Silver Blades 50+ skate at Centennial Arena every Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Skate and helmet rentals and skate sharpening are available.

Call the skating information line at 604-541-2171 for more information.

• • •

Reduce the rate of bone loss, strengthen muscles and improve balance in this exercise program for men only.

Osteofit for Men Starts Wednesday, Oct. 10 at the Centre for Active Living.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Osteofit 1 is a safe and effective strength, balance and co-ordination program specifically designed for those with osteoporosis and osteopenia, and those at risk of falling.

Exercise can help reduce bone loss, strengthen muscles and improve balance.

This class begins this week and runs Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:45-2:45 p.m. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Enjoy the beauty of the fall with like-minded individuals on four weekly guided walks on urban and forest/park trails.

This new walking program includes transportation, two to three hours of walking at a moderate pace and a café lunch stop.

These walks begin on Friday, Oct. 12.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Register now for a senior-driving workshop on Thursday. Oct. 18, 9-11 a.m. at the White Rock Community Centre.

Assess your driving skills and habits and update your knowledge of vehicle safety features and road regulations; co-sponsored with White Rock Community Policing.

Call 604-541-2199 to register for this workshop.

• • •

See you Wednesday at the Kent Street Activity Centre for a night of social dancing to the great sounds of Classic Rewind on stage in the Kent Street auditorium, located at 1475 Kent St.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dancing from 7 to 10. Open to all ages 50+, singles, couples and includes refreshments at the break.

Only $6 for members and $8 for non-members.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better.

