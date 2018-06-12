SENIORS’ SCENE: Plenty of ways to stay busy

Enjoy dancing, card games, workshops and more at Kent Street Activity Centre

Bridge game anyone?

White Rock Recreation and Culture hosts numerous bridge groups at three recreation centres for all levels of play.

For dates, times and locations, pick up a copy of the spring/summer 2018 Recreation and Culture Guide or call 604-541-2199 for more information.

Remember, you can try out one of our bridge groups or any other activity group three times before taking out membership.

• • •

Aromatherapy Medicine Chest is an interactive class that will introduce you to essential oils for ailments such as headaches, insomnia, muscle pain, digestive disorder, colds and flu.

Join Lynne Edel on June 25, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Learn how to take good photos and videos on your iPhone and iPad.

Find out how to spot-focus, how to adjust lighting and flash settings, how to use filters and even take a “selfie.”

This workshop is on Tuesday, June 26, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kent Street Activity Centre. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Swimming is a wonderful way to exercise and warm-water fitness classes are just the best!

Take the White Rock Recreation and Culture mini bus to the Tong Louie YMCA to participate in the Gentle Joints swim program.

Enjoy a combination of body movements, stretches and exercises in a friendly, social atmosphere.

The pool has a movable floor for easy entry.

Call 604-541-2199 to register for the summer session starting Tuesday, July 3.

• • •

Our immune system is keeping our body clean all year long.

From our gut health to our diet to our over-cleanliness, our everyday actions can help the body be more prepared to deal with colds, flus and other diseases.

Learn what supports and what overworks this important system on Tuesday June 19, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Centre for Active Living.

Call 604-541-2199.

• • •

Enjoy a peaceful and restorative day in mindfulness on Saturday, June 16, 9:30 a.m. to noon at the White Rock Community Centre.

Practise various mindfulness meditations such as sitting, lying down, walking and qigong. Experience firsthand the liberating power of mindfulness. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

The emotional freedom technique (EFT) has had incredible success in helping remove the fears and anxiety that limits our lives.

The older we get the more afraid we seem to get; we lose confidence and worry about all those “what ifs.”

Learn how EFT/Tapping works and how you can change your thoughts and feeling by following this easy to learn protocol.

Call 604-541-2199 to register for this workshop on Thursday, June 21, 7-9 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

• • •

• • •

The Kent Street auditorium is open Wednesday evenings, from 7-10 p.m., for all those 50+ who enjoy social dancing to live music.

On stage this week is Quartette.

Purchase tickets at the door for only $6 members/$8 non-members.; refreshments served midway.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.

