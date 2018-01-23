SENIORS’ SCENE: Rainy afternoon activities planned

On Saturday, Feb. 24, The Kent Street Senior Society will be hosting a Book and Bake Sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Kent Street Auditorium.

Hundreds of gently used books in virtually all categories will be sold at very reasonable prices.

Come early and pick up some great books and delicious baking at great prices.

All proceeds from the sale go to support the Kent Street Activity Centre’s projects and programs for seniors in the community.

• • •

Spend a rainy Tuesday afternoon singing some of your favorite old-time tunes with the Sing Along group at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

This fun and friendly group meets every Tuesday from 2-3:30 p.m.

Piano accompaniment and song sheets are provided.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information and to find out how you can take part in any activity group three times free before purchasing a membership to White Rock Recreation and Culture.

Membership is only $39 for the year.

• • •

Do you have a closet full of clothes but feel like you have nothing to wear?

Learn what a capsule wardrobe is and how these small clothing collections can help you make more closet space, spend less and own quality pieces.

Have fun creating a spring/summer or fall/winter wardrobe.

This workshop is on Monday, Jan. 29, 1-3 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Do you have a hard time falling asleep and keeping asleep through the night?

Lack of sleep affects our performance during the day and our overall health.

Discover the benefits of reflexology and how it improves sleep in this 1.5-hour workshop Wednesday, Jan. 31 at the Centre for Active Living.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

This workshop is free if you have a White Rock Recreation and Culture membership, and only $7 for non-members.

• • •

There are still a few spots left in the beginner Spanish class at Kent Street Activity Centre.

This six-session program beginning Thursday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. till noon, will focus on basic Spanish language conversation and pronunciation in a relaxed and informal setting.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Did you know that plant-based protein sources are readily available and so abundant?

Gain a better understanding of complete and incomplete proteins and how they work in your diet in a Proteins for Vegans cooking class Saturday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Cook with buckwheat, temph, quinoa and a variety of plants.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

The Kent Street auditorium is open Wednesday evenings, 7-10 p.m., for all those 50-plus who enjoy live music, friendly people and social dancing.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available at the door.

This week’s live music is the popular Greg Hampson.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.