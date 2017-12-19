SENIORS’ SCENE: Ringing in the new year

Some indoor activities continue through winter break

Many activities at the Kent Street Activity Centre are taking a holiday break, however, the snooker room remains open during centre hours, as well as carpet bowling, bridge and table tennis.

These activity groups will carry on their regular schedule outside of the statutory holidays.

•••

Learn basic sewing skills while learning the ins and outs of pattern and fabric selection at a Refresher Sewing Workshop on Thursday, Jan. 18, 6:30-9 p.m., at Kent Street Activity Centre.

This four-week program will cover measurements, simple fitting adjustments and basic details of garment construction.

At the end of the course you will be ready to create your first one-of-a-kind garment.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

•••

Create memories, not garbage, with White Rock Recreation and Culture gift certificates.

It is not too late to purchase that perfect gift for a family member, or why not ask for one for yourself – gift certificates that can be applied to excursions, fitness classes, health and wellness workshops, computer or art classes, memberships and more.

Available for purchase at all White Rock Recreation Centres.

Call 604-541-2199 for more information.

•••

Hope to see you on Saturday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre for Active Living, 1475 Anderson St. for a free Fitness and Your Health open house.

Check out the drop-in gym, try a circuit class, meet the instructors and receive healthy living program information.

Win one of 50 spot prizes of a circuit class pass or a one-month gym drop-in pass.

Call 604-541-2199 for more information.

•••

Do you know someone in need of some legal advice?

On Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 9:30 a.m., local lawyer Alan Benson will be at Kent Street Centre to provide this service to low-income seniors who live in White Rock/South Surrey.

Appointments are on a first come, first served basis.

Visits at the centre are free of charge; the usual lawyer’s fee will be charged for any additional visits away from the centre or when any legal work is done.

Please call ahead to confirm your attendance, 604-541-2231.

•••

Get a jump on those new year’s resolutions and check out the many drop-in fitness classes.

From Movement for Fitness, to Stretch & Strength, there is a class for all ages and levels.

Check out the drop in fitness schedule on line at www.whiterockcity.ca/register

Schedule effective Jan. 8.

•••

Learn to travel in all climates for any length of trip using a carry-on bag only, at the Travel Light workshop on Friday, Jan. 19, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

This is a fun and interactive class that will teach you how to skip the lines and the baggage carousels and be on your way faster.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

•••

On behalf of all the staff at the Kent Street Activity Centre, we wish you a very merry Christmas and a happy, healthy and joyful 2018.

Please note the centre will be closed on Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 1.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.

