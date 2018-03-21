SENIORS’ SCENE: Savvy senior workshops set for next month

Registration is open today for all White Rock Recreation and Culture Spring/ Summer programs. Check out all the exciting programs, workshops, special events and excursions.

Register online at www.whiterockcity.ca/register, by phone at 604-541-2199 or in person at any White Rock Recreation Centre.

•••

Savvy Seniors is a two-day event of safety and empowerment workshops, set for April 5 and 6, 9 a.m. to noon, at the White Rock Community Centre.

Cost is only $10 and includes refreshments and raffle prizes. Workshops on brain wellness, frauds and scams, emergency preparedness, driver testing and more. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

•••

Do you have a closet full of clothes but feel like you have nothing to wear?

Learn what a capsule wardrobe is and how these small clothing collections can help you make more closet space, spend less, own quality pieces and learn to travel light.

Join Rhonda Dillon on Thursday, March 29, 7-9 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre, and have fun creating a spring/summer wardrobe. Call 604-541-2199.

•••

Are you a new member of the Kent Street Activity Centre or thinking of becoming one? You are invited to the New Members Social on Monday, March 26, 2-3:30 p.m. Find out about all the exciting activities and programs offered at the centre.

Have the chance to try out the game of snooker or carpet bowling, or join the sing-a-long group for a song or two.

Call 604-541-2231 to register for this free event.

•••

Navigation and setup for Windows 10 lets you take an in-depth look at Windows 10. Bring a laptop and learn how to be more “hands-on” with your device.

This three-session program begins Friday, April 6, 9:30 a.m. till noon. Call 604-541-2199.

•••

If you are over 65 and need assistance with completing your income-tax returns, community volunteers are available to help file your tax returns electronically.

This free service is provided to seniors on low income with simple forms. If you meet this criteria, please drop off your forms at the Kent Street Activity Centre front desk to be e-filed. Call 604-541-2231.

•••

What are you doing on Tuesday afternoons? If you enjoy a game of chance, drop down and try your luck at bingo at the Kent Street Activity Centre from 1-3 p.m.

Not a White Rock Recreation and Culture member? Come try out any activity group three times before becoming a paid member. Call 604-2231 for more.

•••

Chakra balance is based on energy awareness and good grounding. Take an in-depth look at the major energy centres of the body and discover how to work with them energetically to achieve enhanced well-being. Register now for this one-session workshop on Monday, March 26, 7-9:30 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Call 604-541-2199.

•••

Classic Rewind is on-stage tonight at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Tickets sold at the door. Singles, couples 50+ are welcome, doors open at 6:30 p.m. with social dancing from 7-10 p.m. We look forward to seeing you tonight!

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.