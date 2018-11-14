SENIORS’ SCENE: Spend a night on the dance floor this week

Spend a night out at the Kent Street Activity Centre enjoying the tunes of Greg Hampson at tonight’s Wednesday night dance.

Tickets at the door are $6 for members and $8 for non-members. Singles 50+ welcome, doors open at 6:30 p.m., with social dancing 7-10 p.m. Call 604-541-2231 for more.

•••

Today is the day you can view the White Rock Recreation and Culture 2019 winter guide online at www.whiterockcity.ca/register

Take a look at all the amazing programs offered and mark on your calendars Friday, Nov. 24 for member registration and Wednesday, Nov. 29 for non-members. Remember to get your membership now for only $40 and receive priority registration, reduced course fees and the chance to take part in over 16 activity groups at Kent Street Activity Centre.

•••

I hope to see everyone at the Kent Street Activity Centre’s annual general meeting on Monday Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m.

Activity reports will be presented and two members at-large will be elected.

To add to this fun afternoon there will be complimentary refreshments, and a draw for a free, one-year recreation and culture membership. We are also so excited to announce that that the Pacific Men’s Showtime Chorus will be performing at the meeting. Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

•••

As we age, confidence means so much more than it did before.

Emotion Freedom Technique (EFT) can help you gain the courage and strength to step out alone or join a new group. On Monday, Nov. 19, from 7-9 p.m., learn how EFT/Tapping works and how you can change your thoughts and feelings by following an easy-to-learn protocol.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

•••

The Kent Street Chorister’s Come Celebrate! concert will be held Friday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the White Rock Baptist Church (1657 140 St.).

Tickets are only $15; children under 12 years old are free. Purchase your tickets at the Kent Street Activity Centre or from any choir member. Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

•••

The Kent Street Table Tennis activity group is always looking for more players of all levels to join their friendly group.

Drop in Mondays, 5-7 p.m., Wednesdays, from 2:45-4:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Try out this fun activity three times before purchasing a membership. For more information, call 604-541-2231.

•••

Sign up now for Aromatherapy Medicine Chest on Monday, Nov. 19, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

This interactive class will introduce you to essential oils for common ailments such as headaches, insomnia, muscle pain, digestive disorders, colds and flu. Participants will create their own take-home blend. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.