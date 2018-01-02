SENIORS’ SCENE: Start 2018 on right note

Start the New Year off with a fresh start.

Get active and involved at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

By purchasing a membership for the year, you have access to more than 18 amazing activity groups, as well as discounts off registered programs.

Are you considering becoming a member but not sure what we have to offer? Drop down to the centre and pick up a visitor’s pass that entitles you to try out three activity groups before purchasing a membership.

Friendly staff and volunteers can answer all your questions and show you around the busy centre.

For more, call 604-541-2231.

• • •

Do you have a life story you would like to share with your children or grandchildren?

Whether it is a whole life autobiography or a slice of life memoir, discover how to put it all together and contribute to a legacy of history, heritage and understanding.

Turning Memories into Memoirs: Writing your Life Stories begins Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7-9 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

The Fresh and Lively Luncheons are back for 2018.

Enjoy delicious food with new friends and fantastic entertainment.

The first luncheon is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 5 and transportation is available to help those who are unable to make it to the Kent Street Activity Centre on their own.

Call Seniors Come Share Society at 604-531-9400.

• • •

Don’t forget to drop down to the Centre for Active Living on Saturday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free Fitness and Your Health open house.

Check out the drop-in gym, try a circuit class, meet the instructors and receive healthy-living program information. Win one of 50 spot prizes of a circuit class pass or a one-month gym drop-in pass.

Call 604-541-2199.

• • •

Do you love to sing?

Join the Sing Along group at the Kent Street Activity Centre every Tuesday from 2-3:30 p.m. Piano accompaniment and song sheets are provided.

This group will be sure to keep your spirits high during the chilly winter months.

Call 604-541-2231 for more.

• • •

Join Elizabeth Carefoot and experience Middle Eastern and Gypsy-style dance beginning on Monday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m to noon at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

This gently-paced class for women will enhance flexibility, cardio-vascular fitness and range of motion through dance. Make new friends and have fun learning about the culture of the Middle East.

Call 604-541-2199.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.