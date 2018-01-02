SENIORS’ SCENE: Start 2018 on right note

Become a Kent Street Activity Centre member this year

Start the New Year off with a fresh start.

Get active and involved at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

By purchasing a membership for the year, you have access to more than 18 amazing activity groups, as well as discounts off registered programs.

Are you considering becoming a member but not sure what we have to offer? Drop down to the centre and pick up a visitor’s pass that entitles you to try out three activity groups before purchasing a membership.

Friendly staff and volunteers can answer all your questions and show you around the busy centre.

For more, call 604-541-2231.

• • •

Do you have a life story you would like to share with your children or grandchildren?

Whether it is a whole life autobiography or a slice of life memoir, discover how to put it all together and contribute to a legacy of history, heritage and understanding.

Turning Memories into Memoirs: Writing your Life Stories begins Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7-9 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

The Fresh and Lively Luncheons are back for 2018.

Enjoy delicious food with new friends and fantastic entertainment.

The first luncheon is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 5 and transportation is available to help those who are unable to make it to the Kent Street Activity Centre on their own.

Call Seniors Come Share Society at 604-531-9400.

• • •

Don’t forget to drop down to the Centre for Active Living on Saturday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free Fitness and Your Health open house.

Check out the drop-in gym, try a circuit class, meet the instructors and receive healthy-living program information. Win one of 50 spot prizes of a circuit class pass or a one-month gym drop-in pass.

Call 604-541-2199.

• • •

Do you love to sing?

Join the Sing Along group at the Kent Street Activity Centre every Tuesday from 2-3:30 p.m. Piano accompaniment and song sheets are provided.

This group will be sure to keep your spirits high during the chilly winter months.

Call 604-541-2231 for more.

• • •

Join Elizabeth Carefoot and experience Middle Eastern and Gypsy-style dance beginning on Monday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m to noon at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

This gently-paced class for women will enhance flexibility, cardio-vascular fitness and range of motion through dance. Make new friends and have fun learning about the culture of the Middle East.

Call 604-541-2199.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.

Previous story
Food, faith and friendship served up at interfaith luncheon

Just Posted

White Rock seeks source of smell

Mystery odour pervades areas of city, peninsula

PHOTOS: Record-breaking attendance for Polar Bear Plunge

Hundreds brave the chilly water for annual White Rock event

Surrey man gets 15 years for role in meth-smuggling conspiracy

Smuggling operation was between here and New Zealand, court heard

City seeks artist bids on $180K sculpture project for new Museum of Surrey campus

Surrey is looking to create an illuminated sculpture for the upcoming heritage campus

Resident has a new perspective on the comforts of life in Surrey

David Moerman, 28, designed company to help fund water wells in developing countries

Food, faith and friendship served up at interfaith luncheon

Annual event held Saturday in White Rock

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 and freed in 2017

How to win at winter driving: tips for driving in poor weather conditions

With snow and ice blanketing the Valley, winter road safety is paramount

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Most Read