SENIORS’ SCENE: Stay active all winter

The White Rock Recreation and Culture 2019 winter guide is online at www.whiterockcity.ca/register and available at all White Rock Recreation Centres.

Take a look at all the fabulous programs offered and mark on your calendars this Friday, Nov. 23 for member registration beginning online at 7 a.m.; in-person and phone at 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 registration is open for non-members beginning online at 7 a.m. and in-person and phone at 8:30 a.m.

Remember to get your membership now for only $40 and receive priority registration, reduced course fees and the chance to take part in over 16 activity groups at Kent Street Activity Centre.

• • •

Meet new White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker at the Kent Street Activity Centre’s annual general meeting on Monday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m.

This informative and fun afternoon will also include a performance by the Pacific Men’s Showtime Chorus, complimentary refreshments and a draw for a free one-year recreation and culture membership.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• • •

Local lawyer Al Benson will be at the Kent Street Activity Centre to help low income seniors 65+ with legal queries and problems on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Call ahead to book an appointment at 604-541-2231.

• • •

Every Friday afternoon from 1-3 p.m., you are welcome to join Kent Street Activity Centre’s Stitch & Chat group and work on your own needlecraft, knitting or quilting project in the company of others.

This is a great opportunity to socialize and share ideas.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

Pick up a guest pass at the front office and try out this activity group or one of many others at the centre before becoming a White Rock Recreation and Culture member.

• • •

The Kent Street Activity Lunch group is meeting at Kiki’s Restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 11:30 a.m.

If you enjoy going out for lunch and meeting some new friends, this social, welcoming group is for you!

Call 604-541-2231 to get the name of this month’s hostess.

• • •

There are a few tickets left for the Mistletoe Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 6 from noon to 3 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious turkey dinner, festive entertainment and a visit from the jolly, old fellow himself.

Tickets are available for purchase from the centre and are for members and one guest. Donations for the food bank are encouraged.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

• • •

The Kent Street dance committee welcomes you to their Wednesday night dance.

Singles and couples aged 50-plus are welcome. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dancing from 7-10. Refreshments served midway.

This week’s featured band is the Alpiners.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.