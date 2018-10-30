SENIORS’ SCENE: Time to sign up for 2019

White Rock Recreation and Culture memberships for 2019 are on sale beginning tomorrow, Nov. 1.

Drop in to one of our recreation centres to purchase your membership or renew, or purchase online if you have an account id and PIN set up. Once registered, you will have access to all of the activity groups at the Kent Street Activity Centre and you can enjoy early registration and discounted rates off registered programs found in the Winter White Rock Recreation Guide available at the centres beginning Nov. 19.

•••

Everyone is invited to the Kent Street Activity Centre’s annual general meeting on Monday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m. Show your support of the Kent Street executive and listen as they recap accomplishments and events at the centre over the past year. Enjoy free refreshments, participate in a draw for a free 2019 membership and enjoy some fabulous entertainment by the Pacific Men’s Showtime Chorus. For more information, please call 604-541-2231.

•••

On Monday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to noon at the White Rock Community Centre, join consumer advocate Janice Cunningham as she shares her favourite new technologies for aging with independence. You will learn simple new ways to use cool new tech to deal with falls, wandering, meal preparation and managing medication.

These tech items will be on display for you to try. Call 604-541-2199 to register for this workshop which is free to White Rock Recreation and Culture members.

•••

Genealogy can be fun and rewarding but there is just so much information on the internet that it can be confusing to know where to start a search for your family. Genealogy for beginners is a course designed to help you gather geological information that may impact your present and future life. Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 7, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

•••

The Kent Street Activity Centre has teamed up with A Rocha Environmental Centre located at the Brooksdale heritage site to offer an enjoyable and relaxing afternoon visiting a beautiful heritage home on the property. Enjoy some Christmas carolling and delicious goodies by a cozy fire. Call 604-541-2199 to sign up for this excursion on Friday, Nov. 30.

•••

The best-kept secret at the Kent Street Activity Centre is no longer a secret!

The coffee shop has become the “go to” place in the community for delicious homemade baking, soups and sandwiches, hot lunch specials and of course, the wide variety of frozen meals for only $6.

These nutritious homemade meals are a perfect fix for those nights when you just don’t feel like cooking.

•••

The Kent Street auditorium is open Wednesday evenings from 7-10 p.m. for all those 50+ who enjoy social dancing to live music.

On stage tonight is Sweetwater. Purchase tickets at the door for only $6 members/$8 non-members; refreshments served midway.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.