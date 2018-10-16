SENIORS’ SCENE: Woodcarvers meet weekly

Learn new tricks and expand your project repertoire

Do you enjoy woodworking in the company of friends?

Learn new tricks and expand your project repertoire at the Peninsula Woodcarvers activity group that meets at the Semiahmoo Secondary woodshop on Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information on this fun and creative Kent Street Centre activity group.

White Rock Recreation and Culture membership is required, but did you know that you can try out any Kent Street activity group three times before getting a membership?

• • •

On Thursday, Oct. 25, 1:30-2:30 p.m., the White Rock Community Centre will be hosting a presentation on wills and estate planning that you will not want to miss.

Topics include powers of attorney, representation agreements, probating a will and more. There will be lots of time available for questions and answers.

Cost is free for all White Rock Recreation and Culture members and only $7 for non-members.

• • •

Have you heard of chakra balance?

It is based on energy awareness and good grounding and looks at the major energy centres of the body and how to work with them to achieve enhanced well-being.

Chakra balance is very easy to learn with many palpable benefits.

Call 604-541-2199 to sign up for this one-session workshop on Monday, Oct. 22, 7-9:30 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

• • •

Spend Thursday afternoon, Oct. 18, at an art lecture at the White Rock Community Centre.

Entitled “Paradise Lost,” the presentation looks at Paul Gauguin and Vincent Van Gogh and their difficult and controversial personalities.

The two men spent a stormy time working together. Their art work is famous, but what they gave up in the process is quite the story.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

The Kent Street Lunch Club will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at Ricky’s Country Restaurant.

To join them, call the Kent Street Activity Centre at 604-541-2231 for the name of this month’s host/hostess.

• • •

In four short sessions, you will learn to relax, restore and relieve stress as you learn to use your life as meditation.

Cultivate inner peace and happiness and discover how to calm your mind in this weekly mindfulness meditation program beginning Wednesday, Oct. 24, 12:30-1:45 p.m. at the White Rock Community Centre. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Local lawyer Al Benson will be at the Kent Street Activity Centre to help low income seniors 65+ with legal queries and problems on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Call ahead to book an appointment at 604-541-2231.

• • •

The Kent Street auditorium is open Wednesday evenings from 7 to 10 p.m. for all those 50+ who enjoy social dancing to live music.

On stage this week is Music Variations.

Purchase tickets at the door for only $6 members/$8 non-members.; refreshments served midway.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.