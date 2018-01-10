SENORS’ SCENE: Activities back for 2018

Kent Street Activity Groups are back in full force this week after a short Christmas break.

Pick up a guest pass and try out one of our 18 activity groups, or purchase a 2018 White Rock Recreation and Culture Membership for the year.

Enjoy an afternoon of fun, small cash prizes and jackpot games at bingo every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m.

• • •

Learn how to use your sewing machine for the first time or rediscover it again.

Develop basic sewing skills while learning the ins and outs of pattern and fabric selection.

Covered in the course will be measurements, simple fitting adjustments and basic detail of garment construction.

This four-week course begins on Thursday, Jan. 18, 6:30-9 p.m., at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Just a reminder that the Kent Street Senior Society is looking for donations of gently used books for their Book and Bake Sale on Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Kent Street Centre auditorium.

Please drop any donations to the Centre before Feb. 19.

For more information, call 604-541-2231.

• • •

Don’t forget to drop down to the Centre for Active Living on Saturday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for a free Fitness and Your Health open house.

Check out the drop-in gym, try a circuit class, meet the instructors and receive healthy living program information. Win one of 50 Spot Prizes.

Call 604-541-2199 for more information.

• • •

Gain a better understanding of complete and incomplete proteins and how they work in your diet in the Proteins for Vegans cooking class on Saturday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kent Street Activity Centre.

Cook with buckwheat, tempeh, quinoa and a variety of plants. To register call 604-541-2199.

• • •

There are still a few seats left to attend the Symphonie Fantastique at the Orpheum Theatre on Friday, Jan. 26.

Sign up for this 55+ excursion and experience an open rehearsal featuring musicians of theVancouver Symphony Orchestra rehearsing under the direction of world-class conductors.

Observe musicians, conductors and the production team preparing for the concert, and be exposed to the inner workings of a professional orchestra.

Call 604-541-2199 to register.

• • •

Learn basic Spanish language conversation and pronunciation beginning Thursday, Jan. 24, 11 a.m. to noon at the Kent Street Centre. Call 604-541-2199 to sign up now.

• • •

Introduction to Aromotherapy will teach you what essential oils are and how to incorporate them into your daily life.

Create your own take-home blend on Monday, Jan. 22, 7-9:30 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Register now by calling 604-541-2199.

• • •

Spend a night out at the Kent Street Activity Centre enjoying the tunes of Silver Stars at this week’s Wednesday night dance.

Tickets at the door are $6 for members and $8 for non-members. Singles 50-plus welcome, doors open at 6:30 p.m, with social dancing 7-10.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.