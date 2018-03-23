Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell held a presentation about SFN at Centennial Arena Thursday evening. (Christy Fox photo)

SFN chief shares history of nation

Reviving the shellfish population, language a priority for Semiahmoo First Nation

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell gave an educational presentation on the history and values of the nation at Centennial Arena Thursday evening.

Nearly 100 people attended the event, held at Centennial Arena.

“It was informative, honest and respectful. This community talk was put on by Democracy Direct to allow people to hear the history of the Semiahmoo First Nations and White Rock,” Democracy Direct member Christy Fox posted to Facebook that evening.

In his presentation, Chappell talked about reviving the shellfish population, reviving their language and culture, stewardship of the oceans, rivers and lands and SFN’s relationship with the city.

Before the event, Chappell told Peace Arch News that in accepting the group’s invitation, he is speaking purely on behalf of SFN and not seeking to step into the middle of White Rock politics.

Last Saturday, White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin took issue with Democracy Direct flyers that were posted on the memorial archway located at the waterfront pier.

In back-to-back tweets, Baldwin described the method of advertising as “shameful,” and told PAN that putting the flyers on the archway is kind of like putting them on a gravestone.

Democracy Direct director Darryl Walker told PAN he didn’t know who had posted the flyers on the pier or archway, and that it wasn’t under direction of the group.

Previous story
VIDEO: Celebrating cute Surrey puppies on National Puppy Day

Just Posted

B.C. officials failed to tell Kiwis Fraser Health CEO had been fired in 2014

New Zealand spending scandal exposes Dr. Nigel Murray 2014 exit from B.C. job

High-speed rail ‘could help relocation’: South Surrey-White Rock MP

Gordie Hogg talks trains, firearms and controversial summer-jobs program

SFN chief shares history of nation

Reviving the shellfish population, language a priority for Semiahmoo First Nation

EDITORIAL: Onus on voters not politicians

Some will argue that the political-party system has led to improvements in their city

Surrey Historical Society to gather personal tales in oral history workshop series

First workshop to be held in North Surrey this fall

First United selling 62 years of collected items

White Rock church sale set for March 24

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man

Parmvir Chahil has strong B.C. ties; two others charged with accessory after the fact

Uber self-driving crash video calls safety, rules into question

Experts say footage shows that vehicle’s sensors should have spotted pedestrian, initiated braking

Installation complete for Alex Fraser Bridge cable collars

The collars will continue to be operated manually

UPDATED: MPs Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart arrested at B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The demonstration is part of a day of action against the Trans Mountain expansion

B.C. man shot by police in 2017 pleads guilty to string of offences

Kaymen Winter gets two years, opts for trial on two charges related to Salmon Arm car wash shooting

Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

BC Hydro report says fewer people in the province are taking part, but feel it’s still important

Most Read

l -->