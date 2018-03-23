SFN chief shares history of nation

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell gave an educational presentation on the history and values of the nation at Centennial Arena Thursday evening.

Nearly 100 people attended the event, held at Centennial Arena.

“It was informative, honest and respectful. This community talk was put on by Democracy Direct to allow people to hear the history of the Semiahmoo First Nations and White Rock,” Democracy Direct member Christy Fox posted to Facebook that evening.

In his presentation, Chappell talked about reviving the shellfish population, reviving their language and culture, stewardship of the oceans, rivers and lands and SFN’s relationship with the city.

Before the event, Chappell told Peace Arch News that in accepting the group’s invitation, he is speaking purely on behalf of SFN and not seeking to step into the middle of White Rock politics.

Last Saturday, White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin took issue with Democracy Direct flyers that were posted on the memorial archway located at the waterfront pier.

In back-to-back tweets, Baldwin described the method of advertising as “shameful,” and told PAN that putting the flyers on the archway is kind of like putting them on a gravestone.

Democracy Direct director Darryl Walker told PAN he didn’t know who had posted the flyers on the pier or archway, and that it wasn’t under direction of the group.