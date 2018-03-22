Shred confidential documents, donate to food bank at Cloverdale fraud prevention event

Cloverdale’s Envision Financial branch hosting ‘Shred it and Forget it’ event on Saturday

Envision Financial’s Cloverdale branch is hosting a ‘Shred it and Forget it’ event on Saturday, Mar. 24. (Pixabay)

Cloverdale’s Envision Financial branch will be hosting a “Shred It and Forget It” event this weekend, as part of National Fraud Prevention month.

Community members are welcome to bring their confidential paper documents to the branch, located in Brick Yard Station at 100 – 17433 56th Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 24.

Iron Mountain will be on site to provide secure shredding, and Envision Financial will have fraud and security experts on hand to answer any fraud-related questions.

The event is in support of Full Cupboard, which raises food and funds for local food banks. Non-perishable food items or cash donations will be accepted at the Saturday event.



