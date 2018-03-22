Envision Financial’s Cloverdale branch is hosting a ‘Shred it and Forget it’ event on Saturday, Mar. 24. (Pixabay)

Shred confidential documents, donate to food bank at Cloverdale fraud prevention event

Cloverdale’s Envision Financial branch hosting ‘Shred it and Forget it’ event on Saturday

Cloverdale’s Envision Financial branch will be hosting a “Shred It and Forget It” event this weekend, as part of National Fraud Prevention month.

Community members are welcome to bring their confidential paper documents to the branch, located in Brick Yard Station at 100 – 17433 56th Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 24.

Iron Mountain will be on site to provide secure shredding, and Envision Financial will have fraud and security experts on hand to answer any fraud-related questions.

The event is in support of Full Cupboard, which raises food and funds for local food banks. Non-perishable food items or cash donations will be accepted at the Saturday event.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Construction won’t affect White Rock Farmers’ Market, organizers say
Next story
First United selling 62 years of collected items

Just Posted

Police say Surrey Tax Centre evacuated after ‘suspicious occurrence’

RCMP say 134th Street closed between 96th and 98th Avenue as they investigate “suspicious occurrence in the area”

Police ask for help tracking down wanted Surrey siblings

Brothers Pavandeep and Jasondeep Uppal both have outstanding arrest warrants, RCMP say

‘Wickfest’ hockey festival for women coming to Surrey next winter

10th edition of Hayley Wickenheiser-backed tourney/event here in early 2019

Surrey school’s ‘winter fat/spring rolls’ sign the wrong place for such a message, woman says

Words on sign outside Princess Margaret Secondary are changed every 10 days with BASES students’ help

Lower Mainland could see spring flurries

Snow expected at higher elevations

Volken addiction treatment centre in Surrey turns ‘takers into givers’

Philanthropist opens up about motivations for opening a Surrey recovery academy amid opioid crisis

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

Muddy water found in taps at B.C. hospital prompts investigation

Northern Health to hire consultant to examine three facilities for potential contamination

Lower Mainland based rabbit rescue pleads for foster homes

The Langley-centred Small Animal Rescue Society needs foster families to take new bunnies.

RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A man suffered a broken leg and head lacerations after being struck by the police vehicle in 2017

Stealth continue to struggle

Vancouver NLL team has just one win in 13 games this season

Shred confidential documents, donate to food bank at Cloverdale fraud prevention event

Cloverdale’s Envision Financial branch hosting ‘Shred it and Forget it’ event on Saturday

B.C. gives tax breaks to jumpstart LNG in northwest

LNG income tax scrapped, break on sales tax for producers

BCHL Today: Wenatchee goes Wild against Vernon Vipers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read

l -->