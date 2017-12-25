(Thinkstock photo)

SLIDESHOW: ‘Tis the season

Photos of holiday highlights from Peace Arch News

Christmas and holiday events, celebrations and initiatives have abounded this month.

To start your morning, here are just a few of those highlights from Peace Arch News.

Previous story
Just curious: How old is Santa and other timely holiday questions

Just Posted

‘A number’ of school projects to be announced in Surrey

Rob Fleming says parents ‘have reason’ to be optimistic

HISTORY: December of 1917 a time of social change in Surrey

Some women allowed to vote for first time, Halifax explosion reverberates through Surrey

VIDEO: To Santa, from the kids at Nicomekl Elementary

Little ones at Langley City school put a lot of thought into their letters to Santa

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Marshmallows mellow baking blues

Marshmallows take the drudgery out of kitchen woes, writes columnist and amateur cook Grace Kennedy

VIDEO: Passenger breaks out into song aboard B.C. ferry

Aboard a ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, passengers sang along to ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Black Press Media puts your holiday knowledge to the test!

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic B.C. ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

Cash prizes up to $1M for handful of B.C. residents in latest Lotto draws

Two tickets purchased in Vernon and the Kootenays won $1 million

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

Most Read