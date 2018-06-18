Soap boxes race through Delta

The annual derby saw racers speed down Tsawwassen’s 6th avenue on Saturday

Racers head down the hill to the finish line during the annual Delta Soap Box Derby. (Grace Kennedy photo)

The third annual Soap Box Derby sped down 6th Avenue in Tsawwassen on Saturday (June 16).

The annual event is put on by the Tsawwassen Rotary and the City of Delta, and sees participants from all over Delta.

The test run before the race saw a multi-cart crash that resulted in some road rash for the drivers. After that, the start line was moved down the hill a ways, which took about five kilometres off the driver speed. There was at least one other crash during the races, although all drivers made it off the track safely.

The race featured innovative cart designs and colourful costumes, but it was Angeo Basson, driving Santevia’s cart, who took home prize for the best dressed. Delview Secondary took home the best cart prize for their soap box interpretation of the Millennium Falcon.

The times for the races were tight, and it was 10-year-old Nicholas Wiesel who took first place with a time of 24.53 seconds. Aksel Van Tol, 12, came in second with 24.63 seconds and Ryan Milner, 11, came in third with 25 seconds even.

This year also saw the first ever Soap Box Derby show and shine, where racers could display their homemade cars in the Save On Foods parking lot on Friday, June 15.

Some races were neck and neck at the third annual Soap Box Derby in Tsawwassen. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta residents came out to watch the drivers race down 6th Avenue in Tsawwassen on Saturday, June 16. (Grace Kennedy photo)

A racer narrowly avoids hitting the hay barrier during the third annual Delta Soap Box Derby. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Some soap box drivers came dressed in full racing gear. (Grace Kennedy photo)

A racer at the third annual Soap Box Derby in Tsawwassen. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Racers heading down the track at Delta’s Soap Box Derby. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Two cars crashed into the hay barrier during the first heat of Delta’s Soap Box Derby. (Grace Kennedy photo)

The aftermath of the crash in the first heat of the Soap Box Derby. (Grace Kennedy photo)