Tomoe Yoshihara as shown on a poster for his Jan. 6 workshop, called “Everything You Wanted to Know About Solar Power But Were Afraid to Ask.”

SURREY — During the year’s darkest days, some of Surrey’s brightest minds are looking to the sun.

Solar power is the subject of a special workshop being put on by Surrey MakerCube, a local hub for “community-driven workshops and collaborative workspaces.”

On Jan. 6, the science-minded group with host a day-long workshop for anyone who has an interest in getting into solar power and $60 to spend.

The “Everything You Wanted to Know About Solar Power But Were Afraid to Ask” session will be led by Tomoe Yoshihara, who studies mechatronic engineering at SFU and also makes documentary films.

“He enjoys developing sustainable technologies,” event planners say in a post at villagesurrey.ca, a portal for The Village Surrey Transition Initiative. “His work includes electric bicycles, bamboo space frame construction, pedal-powered blenders, energy efficiency, solar power and more.”

• READ MORE: ‘Gym for nerds’: Makers Meetups at Surrey library, from August 2015.

Apparently, Yoshihara has installed various off-grid solar power systems and consulted for the construction industry.

“Recently he developed a method for remote solar site assessment. Yoshihara has worked as a technical instructor teaching coding, electronics, bike mechanics, English language, cinematography and solar power. Sometimes he hunts feral machines in order to harvest their parts.”

Yoshihara’s clinic about solar power will be held at MakerCube’s headquarters, #202-10663 King George Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6.

“The first part of the workshop will cover the basic parts of a photovoltaic system creating free-standing off-grid systems and exploring the investment possibilities of going grid-tied and selling electricity to BC Hydro.

“The second half of the workshop will teach participants how to do a solar site assessment to determine the viability of specific sites.”