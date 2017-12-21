Tomoe Yoshihara as shown on a poster for his Jan. 6 workshop, called “Everything You Wanted to Know About Solar Power But Were Afraid to Ask.”

Solar talk powers workshop hosted by Surrey’s science-minded MakerCube group

Tomoe Yoshihara to lead $60-a-head session on Jan. 6

SURREY — During the year’s darkest days, some of Surrey’s brightest minds are looking to the sun.

Solar power is the subject of a special workshop being put on by Surrey MakerCube, a local hub for “community-driven workshops and collaborative workspaces.”

On Jan. 6, the science-minded group with host a day-long workshop for anyone who has an interest in getting into solar power and $60 to spend.

The “Everything You Wanted to Know About Solar Power But Were Afraid to Ask” session will be led by Tomoe Yoshihara, who studies mechatronic engineering at SFU and also makes documentary films.

“He enjoys developing sustainable technologies,” event planners say in a post at villagesurrey.ca, a portal for The Village Surrey Transition Initiative. “His work includes electric bicycles, bamboo space frame construction, pedal-powered blenders, energy efficiency, solar power and more.”

• READ MORE: ‘Gym for nerds’: Makers Meetups at Surrey library, from August 2015.

Apparently, Yoshihara has installed various off-grid solar power systems and consulted for the construction industry.

“Recently he developed a method for remote solar site assessment. Yoshihara has worked as a technical instructor teaching coding, electronics, bike mechanics, English language, cinematography and solar power. Sometimes he hunts feral machines in order to harvest their parts.”

Yoshihara’s clinic about solar power will be held at MakerCube’s headquarters, #202-10663 King George Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6.

“The first part of the workshop will cover the basic parts of a photovoltaic system creating free-standing off-grid systems and exploring the investment possibilities of going grid-tied and selling electricity to BC Hydro.

“The second half of the workshop will teach participants how to do a solar site assessment to determine the viability of specific sites.”

Previous story
VIDEO: Community rallies behind boy’s fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital
Next story
Surrey RCMP embodying the Christmas spirit

Just Posted

Best Books of 2017

From local authors to bestsellers and award winners, lots of good reads for this holiday

Boost for Peninsula Catholic school

Company offers site-clearing work for planned St. John Paul II Academy

Delta police request assistance in identifying possible arsonist

An apartment building and furniture store was the location of a suspected arson Friday morning

Police investigate at South Surrey high school after student reports nearby assault

Earl Marriott Secondary student was able to get away: district

Anonymous donor gives $5,000 to Sources Newton Advocacy in Surrey

Sources says the donation will be huge help to non-profit society’s Housing First clients

VIDEO: Delta police surprise drivers with gifts instead of tickets

As part of the department’s outreach program, a few drivers got a festive stop

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property

Kyle Chester donates over $4000 to SPCA in spontaneous act of giving

Lower Mainland family continues to fight for full Soliris coverage

Langley’s Paul Chung has been granted $750K drug for three months, but family fears it is not enough

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Anti-transgender posters dropped on Fraser Valley lawns

RCMP investigating distribution of hate literature late at night

Most Read