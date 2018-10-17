Operation Rainbow member Gary Hanney, during a 2017 trip to China. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey pair join ‘Operation Rainbow’ on medical trip to India

Gary Hanney, Mandy Hadikin among group aiming to help youth in need

A pair of South Surrey residents leave Thursday for India, as part of Operation Rainbow Canada – a non-profit group that provides free reconstructive surgery for patients with cleft-lip and cleft-palate deformities.

Videographer Gary Hanney and nurse Mandy Hadikin are both members of the team that will travel to Hyderabad, India. In total, the group will include upwards of 20 people from a number of countries, including Cambodia and India – Vancouver plastic surgeon Colin White among them.

The Operation Rainbow group has performed previous goodwill missions in impoverished regions across the globe, including a trip last year to China. In 2014, the team went to Cambodia.

This year’s trip is planned for 10 days.

“Cleft-lip and cleft-palate deformities are not just a cosmetic problem,” said White in a news release. “It causes medical problems as well. A child can have trouble eating, breathing and speaking because the roof of their mouth isn’t closed. They can be much more prone to infections because the bones and tissues are malformed.”

In India, it’s expected that “about 100” surgeries will be performed, and staff will assess more than 200 children.

For information on Operation Rainbow’s efforts, visit www.operationrainbowcanada.ca

Previous story
White Rock cadet completes orienteering challenge
Next story
Surrey charity that aids refugees plans ‘Night in the Serengeti’ fundraiser

Just Posted

South Surrey pair join ‘Operation Rainbow’ on medical trip to India

Gary Hanney, Mandy Hadikin among group aiming to help youth in need

Rugby jerseys worn, washed and auctioned in Surrey following special day of games

Beavers’ annual Ruck for The Cure fundraiser for cancer society held at Sullivan Heights Park

Surrey man injured in Vancouver Island racetrack accident meets, holds son for first time

Kayden was born the day after Jonathan was crushed by car at speedway

Junkyard XC cyclocross race set for Sunday in South Surrey

Annual cycling race begins at 9:30 a.m. at South Surrey Athletic Park

White Rock cadet completes orienteering challenge

Mileena Suarez used a basic map to navigate to 15 check points

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

‘A little odd’ B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

On the streets of downtown Vancouver, notably the Wild West of illegal marijuana, not a single legal store opened Wednesday, making for a rather anticlimatic kick-off

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

After 50 years, ‘Sesame Street’ Big Bird puppeteer retiring

The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on “Sesame Street” is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show.

Britain, EU decide to take some time in getting Brexit right

Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said “we need much time, much more time and we continue to work in the next weeks.”

Parole denied for convicted killer-rapist Paul Bernardo after 25 years in prison

Paul Bernardo plead for release on Wednesday by arguing he has done what he could to improve himself during his 25 years in prison.

Smooth start to legal cannabis in B.C., Mike Farnworth says

Online and government store makes 4,000 sales by noon

Fraser Valley Throwdown returns this weekend

Abbotsford event back for third annual crossfit competition

B.C. Lions look to cement CFL playoff spot with victory over Eskimos

B.C. can cement a post-season berth in the wild West Division on Friday night with a home win over the Edmonton Eskimos

Most Read

l -->