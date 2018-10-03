Pearl and Sterling have found forever homes. (Kat Grabowski Photography & Graphic Design photos)

South Surrey turkeys spared

Pearl and Sterling will not wind up on the Thanksgiving table

Hold the stuffing.

Two lucky turkeys will not be placed between a dollop of mash potatoes and a pile of brussels sprouts this Thanksgiving, and the credit goes to Semiahmoo Animal League Inc (SALI) farm.

In July, the farm, which serves as a sanctuary for rescued farm animals and place for at-risk children, received a message from someone who found a pair of young turkeys on their doorstep.

The animals were missing their toe tips and the end of their beaks were cut off, SALI farm quickly adopted the birds.

“These turkeys needed a home and we already had an aviary for our rooster Louise and chickens Henrietta and Emmy Lou,” SALI founder Keryn Denroche said in a news release Wednesday. “How could we say no?”

Not having cared for a turkey before, Denroche and animal-care volunteers learned everything they could about the broad breasted white turkeys, the type of turkey commonly found next to the Thanksgiving fixings.

The turkeys are bred to gain weight quickly to provide more meat.

“The dangerous weight gain leads to multiple health problems for the turkeys, including heart disease, respiratory failure and join damage,” the release states. “They are generally short-lived birds.”

Named Pearl and Sterling, for their white colouring and “in juxtaposition to their ugly start in life,” both turkeys are living a wholesome life exploring the farm, and eating two meals a day.

SALI is currently searching for a new home for its farm. Its lease expires next summer. Organizers are searching for either donated land, or a reasonable lease.

 

Pearl and Sterling have found forever homes. (Kat Grabowski Photography & Graphic Design photos)

Keryn Denroche and one of the rescued turkeys. (Kat Grabowski Photography & Graphic Design photos)

Previous story
Surrey boy, 11, turns homework into profit
Next story
Delta actors bring WWI to life at Ladner’s Kirkland House

Just Posted

Surrey’s Halloween train gets rolling this weekend

Event runs daily Oct. 5 to 31, ‘Scream’ train starts Oct. 19

Sandhu decries ‘dirty’ Surrey politics while RCMP seek alleged election fraud ‘victims’

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

UPDATE: Surrey removes 1,060 election signs near intersections that violate city rules

City staff originally estimated about 200 signs were in violation of Surrey’s election sign rules

Delta actors bring WWI to life at Ladner’s Kirkland House

The re-enactment was in honour of the 100th anniversary of armistice and its effect on Deltans

Surrey candidates, slates say campaign signs should be banned on public property

City says it began taking down 1,060 signs in violation of election sign rules on Oct. 1

South Surrey turkeys spared

Pearl and Sterling will not wind up on the Thanksgiving table

One man is dead after shooting incident in Fraser Valley mall parking lot

Mission RCMP, IHIT on scene at Junction Mall after late night shooting

Rookie sensation Pettersson scores 1st NHL goal as Canucks whip Flames 5-2

Vancouver burns Calgary in home opener

Feds restart Indigenous pipeline consultations

First Nations are greeting the consultation launch with some caution

Tories defend focus on transfer of offender to healing lodge

Conservatives raise the brutal details of Tori Stafford’s killing daily in the House of Commons

Feds beef up bill to prevent foreign interference in Canadian elections

Making it easier for Canadians to vote and harder for foreign entities to interfere

Lower Mainland school board denies trustee’s $4,000 reimbursement request for Prague trip

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld attended psychiatric conference in Europe in July; board votes 5-2 against pay back

Northeast B.C. community cut off by slide has heat, power, but no answers

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John

Six UBC employees allege discrimination based on disability, pregnancy

Workers go to the BC Human Rights Tribunal because they can be let go without valid reason

Most Read

l -->