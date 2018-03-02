Five of the forty members of Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary’s Power of 1 leadership group. Top, from left: Jay Rai, Matthew Kingshott, Jovin Gill. Bottom row, from left: KG Gill and Sahil Singh. (Contributed)

Student leadership group shows Surrey schools ‘The Power of 1’

All-male leadership group travels to Cloverdale elementary schools to talk about bullying

Strong people stand up for themselves, but the strongest stand up for others.

That’s the message Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School (LTSS) leadership group The Power of 1 had for students at neighbouring elementary schools on Pink Shirt Day (Feb. 28), and one that embodies the meaning behind their club.

The Power of 1 is an all-male leadership team at LTSS. The group was started in 2013 to boost male involvement at the high school, and it now boasts a membership of 40 students from Grade 8 to 12. (LTSS has all-female and co-ed leadership groups as well.)

The Power of 1 visited five Cloverdale elementary schools on Pink Shirt Day, sending team members to A.J. McLellan, Cloverdale Traditional, George Greenaway, Don Christian and Surrey Centre to talk about bullying and prevention, and to alleviate fears about making the transition to high school by providing strategies and advice.

At A.J. McLellan Elementary, five team members hosted an interactive session with Grade 6 and 7 students, defining types of bullying, explaining where it occurs and going through examples of situations where students might feel ostracized or pressured by peers.

“Sometimes,” said Grade 12 student Matthew Kingshott, “you might be bullying without knowing it … by bumping into someone, or not saying hi. You don’t know what’s going on with them and your actions might just be piling more on.”

Sahil Singh, a Grade 11 student, said his experience being harassed in Grade 9 helps him connect with the younger students. “We can show it’s not just some abstract topic,” he said. “If we just spout a bunch of statistics, they’re not going to relate.”

His team member Jay Rai agreed. “I’ve been a bystander and I’ve seen bullying,” said Jay. “I think everybody has.”

For the A.J. McLellan students in the audience, hearing from students just a few years older than them had an impact.

“They understand what’s happening when teachers aren’t around,” said Grade 7 student Siena Jones.

“They know what it’s like and understand things like cyberbullying, that adults might not understand,” added classmate Jordyn Denenfeld.

For Hannah Wingerak, the Power of 1 presentation did far more than relieve fears about high school.

“I’m actually really excited,” she said.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Feature Friday: The rats have moved in

Just Posted

EXCLUSIVE: Surrey MP Randeep Sarai speaks out for the first time since Atwal controversy

‘I didn’t invite the person,’ he said of Jaspal Atwal

Police, volunteers spread distracted-driving message in White Rock

Events targeted drivers using cellphones to continue through March

Well-knit tale of Habs hockey legend plays ‘naked’ on Surrey stage

‘Jacques Plante’ script blends fact with imaginary tale of woman who has fantasies about NHL goalie

Abbotsford man charged after police seize “Zombie Killer” machete, brass knuckles and wig

Warrant had been issued for Albert Fontaine on kidnapping charges from Penticton

Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative to support inclusive Cloverdale, Langley youth groups

Cloverdale, Langley youth groups promoting inclusion can apply for ‘micro-grants’

Semiahmoo Totems advance to provincial hoops semifinals

South Surrey squad to face No. 1 Kelowna Friday event at Langley Events Centre

21 retirement homes in B.C. now ‘owned’ by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Tougher penalties for distracted drivers in B.C.

New measures begin this month to combat distracted driving in the province

Conservationists want emergency order to save killer whales

Several groups, such as Ecojustice and David Suzuki Foundation, sent petition to fisheries minister

Racial diversity needed in medical textbooks: study

Researchers looked at more than 4,000 images in four widely medical textbooks

Home sales in Vancouver fall 9% in February

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver blames rising interest rates, stricter mortgage requirements

B.C. moose snaps roadside selfie

BC Highway Wildlife Cam captures moose selfie and so much more

B.C. mayor says threat to light her house on fire ‘crossed a line’

Peachland’s Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Critics say the ‘hyper-masculine’ camps increase risks of violence against women

Most Read

l -->