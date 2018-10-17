Students lend efforts to South Surrey nature mural

Students work on a mural that now graces the Little Campbell Forest Trail in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

Nearly two dozen local students have put their mark along the Little Campbell Forest Trail, helping create a mural described as “a gesture of the spawning salmon and the flowers and wildlife of coming spring.”

According to a news release, completion of the effort – by Friends of Semiahmoo Bay Society, Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club and the Little Campbell Watershed Society, in co-ordination with Semiahmoo Secondary students – was celebrated Sept. 30.

The students, led by Kelly Yang and Jessy Zhu, put more than 60 hours into painting the mural, which spans two walls (one 30-feet wide, and the second 10 feet wide) and a gable, the release states.

“These students are amazing,” Marg Cuthbert, FOSBS president, said in the release.

“And though the task was far more formidable than they realized, they persevered and completed while having a lot of fun with their friends. We have very much enjoyed and appreciated these two months with the students while they solved the challenges of materials, subject matter and scheduling and believe each of them will be a great success in their chosen paths while being contributing citizens to their community.”

READ MORE: Planting party

The mural – which was also supported with funding from TD Friends of the Environment – is on a storage shed in a pond area that was developed for the red-legged frog, a species at risk, the release adds.

The teen painters get ready with Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg and SFGC president Bob Donnelly to cut the ribbon for the new nature mural. (Contributed photo)