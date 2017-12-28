A letter from Surrey students asking for a permit for their gingerbread community. (Facebook photo)

Surrey approves building permit for childrens’ gingerbread community

‘Your request for a building permit has been approved with conditions including the houses to be constructed of candy only and must be cute and delicious’

SURREY — The City of Surrey is being praised this week after staff issued permits to children for their gingerbread houses.

“Surrey is not all bad!” Craig Hogan wrote on Facebook along with his post of the images.

It began when students from South Surrey’s Bayridge School wrote to the planning department asking for permission to build a community of gingerbread houses in the Bayridge neighbourhood on Friday, Dec. 15.

“We will not cut down any trees and we will not need to buy any land,” the students wrote to the city in their Christmas-themed letter. “We will use 6 crackers (graham), candies, icing and chocolate. Some of them will disappear and only crumbs will be left.”

Drawings of more than a dozen gingerbread houses accompanied the letter.

“We also wish you all a Merry Christmas!” the students added.

See also: Brookside Elementary in Surrey creates ‘The Mountain of Giving’

See also: South Surrey students sweets on acts of kindness

In a letter dated Dec. 15, the City of Surrey’s building division granted a “Gingerbread Lane Building Permit,” for Division 13 at Bayridge.

But, there were conditions.

“Your request for a building permit has been approved with conditions including the houses to be constructed of candy only and must be cute and delicious,” the letter stated.”

Also, staff wrote, “Ensure there is access for Santa and his reindeers.”

City staff also wanted a chance to taste the treats.

“Once your construction has been completed, please contact us for a final taste testing inspection,” the letter continued. “Please remember that construction (of) any gingerbread families require separate permits. Sincerely, The Building Division.”

But staff didn’t stop there.

They issued what looked like a bonafide city-issued building permit.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

homelessphoto

Dubbing the project “Candy Cane Lane,” the permit declares that the value of the construction is “priceless.”

The work description?

“To build a community of gingerbread houses in the Bayridge neighbourhood with crackers (graham), candies, icing and chocolate. Do not cut or damage any trees without a permit.”

It also included a restrictive covenant to construct the community of candy only and that “taste testing inspections” would be required.

“Santa’s Little Elves” the “North Pole, Ho Ho Ho” were listed as the builders/general contractors but alas, Division 13 of Bayridge would remain the rightful owner.

Finally, staff entered their comments.

“You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout I’m telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to (Gingerbread) town!”


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

 

Previous story
South Surrey students sweets on acts of kindness

Just Posted

Surrey approves building permit for childrens’ gingerbread community

‘Your request for a building permit has been approved with conditions including the houses to be constructed of candy only and must be cute and delicious’

Boa constrictors, peacocks and other Surrey critters of 2017

2017 YEAR IN REVIEW: Animals that made headlines in Surrey this year

Police release sketch of suspect in South Surrey assault

Earl Marriott student reported she was grabbed Dec. 21

Delta wheelchair sport advocate inducted into hall of fame

Laurel Crosby is being recognized after nearly 40 years of volunteerism

Langley man decorated for role in landing crafts on D-Day

French Legion bestowed its highest honour on Canadian war veteran Joseph Odin of Langley.

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Thursday

5 to start your day

A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more

Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-comm

The emergency communications centre has released the worst 911 calls of the year

Everett embarrasses Giants 11-0

Langley Events Centre crowd witnesses worst-ever Vancouver loss

Canada shuts out Slovakia at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna Rockets captain earns one assist

Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

Reports say the person was hit by a Canada Post truck

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight

The pre-Christmas fire has sent the family looking for new lodgings.

Most Read

  • Golden Ears park closed due to snow, ice

    Icy road conditions have closed the park in Maple Ridge indefinitely

  • Surrey approves building permit for childrens’ gingerbread community

    ‘Your request for a building permit has been approved with conditions including the houses to be constructed of candy only and must be cute and delicious’

  • South Surrey students sweets on acts of kindness

    Chantrell Creek peers raise $1,300 for families in need