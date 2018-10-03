Surrey boy, 11, turns homework into profit

Jaden, 11 was selling his cards at the farmer’s market at Kwantlen on Wednesday with his mom Cathy. (Dan Ferguson photo)

What started out as a homework assignment turned into a successful small business for Peace Arch Elementary student Jaden Carlson.

Jaden, 11, who participated in a Young Entrepreneurs program hosted at the school last year, was tasked with coming up with a product that he could sell at a school market.

This summer, Jaden took his business idea – greeting cards decorated with his art – out of the school and into the real world.

Him and his mom Cathy hit the farmers’ market circuit over the summer, and Jaden said he lost track of how many cards he’s sold, but that it’s been “lots.”

“I thought I would only sell like five,” he said, adding that he has been surprised with how well he’s done.

An added motivation behind Jaden’s venture, he said, was that he wanted to buy an Xbox One, which retails for about $400.

He sells his cards for $3.50 each, or six for $17.50.

“Oh, yes,” he said, when asked if he purchased the Xbox.

Although the school schedule has gotten in the way of him being able to attend farmers’ markets, Jaden has taken his effort to the online world, and organizes sales through his Facebook page, Made By Jaden.

The young entrepreneur says the success of his business has opened his eyes to more possible ventures, and he’s still thinking of the next, greatest idea.