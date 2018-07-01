(@surreybcevents / Instagram)

Surrey celebrates Canada Day

Serena Ryder, Brett Kissel, Strawberry Tea, Rides Jam and more

Surrey is celebrating Canada Day in a big way — the annual Canada Day celebration at Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre is on track to be the largest celebration in Western Canada again this year.

More than 100,000 people are expected to come by, listen to music, and check out the amusement park, midway games and interactive activities for all ages.

The July 1 festivities kick off at 10 a.m. and end with a fireworks finale at 10:30 p.m.

There will be three stages with live entertainment — the Tim Hortons Maple Leaf Stage, featuring Surrey-based talent, the main stage, featuring co-headliners Brett Kissel and Serena Ryder, and a kid’s stage, with family friendly performances for the little ones.

The main stage will be rocking and rolling all day, showcasing marimba percussion band Kutapira, flamenco music by Toque Flamenco, and live sets by DJ Flipout. It will also host the opening ceremonies at 1:30 p.m. Brett Kissel is booked to play at 7:30 p.m., and Serena Ryder will perform at 9 p.m., just before DJ Flipout and the fireworks end the show.

Of course, there’s plenty to do on the fairgrounds beside checking out the stages.

Shooting Star Amusement rides will be back, vendors and “fun booths” will offer plenty of activities, Science World will be on site with live science demonstrations, Tim Hortons will be giving out coffee and frozen beverages, there will be a kids zone hosted by the Downtown Surrey BIA, and festival-goers can even check out drone racing.

A wide range of food options will be available. More than 20 food trucks will be on site, providing everything from Caribbean food to South Asian cuisine, donairs and burgers, waffles and poutine, ice cream and bannock.

Surrey Rides Jam

Nearby, at the Cloverdale Youth Park, riders 21 years of age and under can enter the Surrey Rides Jam from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riders can enter with a skateboard, scooter or bike, and all levels of skill are welcome. Entrants are asked to please bring a non-perishable food item or a cash donation for the Surrey Food Bank as an entry fee.

DJ Freshleecut will provide music, and there will be snacks and prizes available throughout the day. Local legends from the RAD Skates demonstration team will perform at 1 p.m.

Seniors Strawberry Tea

The Cloverdale Recreation Centre, just across the street from the youth park, will be hosting the annual Seniors Strawberry Tea.

Every year, more than 500 seniors come to the centre, located at 6188 176 Street, for tea and strawberry cake, served by city staff and councillors. This year, the tea will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

