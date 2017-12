Barnes Wheaton GM founder/CEO also donates $5,000 in what has become Christmas tradition for company

SURREY — The Surrey Food Bank got another big boost this Christmas from Barnes Wheaton GM.

Both Barnes Wheaton GM South Surrey and Barnes Wheaton GM North Surrey each filled up a pickup truck with food donations that were delivered to the Surrey Food Bank on Thursday (Dec. 21).

Also, Barnes Wheaton GM founder/CEO Greg Barnes donated $5,000.

The company has supported the food bank for the past several Christmases.



