SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for Oct. 17 and beyond

Halloween gatherings, concerts, festivals and more in our weekly guide for Surrey

Face-painted creatures will be part of the fun at the “Newton Spooktakular” event on Saturday, Oct. 27. See listing under Halloween. (File photo: Gord Goble)

HALLOWEEN

Potters’ “House of Horrors”: “B.C.’s scariest haunted houses” open in October at re-purposed garden centre, 12530 72 Ave. Attraction features a pair of labyrinth-like walk-thrus as part of a 15,000-square-foot layout, with rooms connected by dark hallways. Info, tickets: pottershouseofhorrors.com.

Bear Creek Park Train: “Pumpkin Express” rides (Oct. 5 to 31, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and “Scream Train” (Oct. 19-31, 6:30 to 10 p.m.) at 13750 88th Ave., plus new pumpkin patch. Tickets and info: 604-501-1232, bctrains.com.

Halloween Fun Event at Central City on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Families are invited “for a spooktacular time at the centre’s free Halloween Fun Event. Kids ages 12 and under dressed in costume can take part in centre-wide trick-or-treating at participating stores (while limited treats last). Plus, families can enjoy Halloween craft activities, face-painting, balloon artists, entertainment, story-time (with Black Bond Books), and more (near Winners). Info: centralcity.ca.

“Newton Spooktakular” event on Saturday, Oct. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. at Save-on-Foods store (137 Street and 72A Avenue, underground parking lot). Free admission.

“Halloween Howl” at Bridgeview Community Centre on Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 4pm to 7pm. Free admission, at 11475 126A St. Info: 604-592-7081.

Halloween dances at Don Christian Recreation Centre (Oct. 19, 6 to 9 p.m.) and Fleetwood Community Centre (Oct. 26, 6 to 8:30 p.m.). To register, call 604-501-5100 (code 4613744 for Don Christian, code 4616910 for Fleetwood). Admission $3.50 per person.

“Halloween in the Forest” event at Surrey Nature Centre on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission.”Come in costume for Halloween in the Forest, a free indoor/outdoor event. Meet the Forest Fairy & friends, learn about owls, bats, spiders and raccoons, carve a pumpkin (while supplies last), enter the costume prize draw. This event is prefect for families with small children.” At 14225 Green Timbers Way, 604-502-6065.

CONCERTS

“Coffee Concert: Bohemian Rhapsody” at Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre (13750 88 Ave.) on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m., featuring Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann and Borealis String Quartet. Part of city’s Coffee Concert Series. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Queen Extravaganza” concert featuring Queen’s rock hits at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Oct. 21, 8:30 p.m. show. Tickets and info: livenation.com, 1-855-985-5000. Reserved seating, all ages.

“Don’t Shoot Me, I’m Only the Piano Player” concert at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre on Oct. 26, 13450 104 Ave., tickets $35/$25 via 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca. 8 p.m. show. “If you want to hear brilliant piano music and laugh yourself silly at the same time, David Scheel’s hit show is a must-see.… Think Victor Borge with a dash of Robin Williams.”

ABRA Cadabra: A Tribute to ABBA: Concert on Friday, Oct. 26 at Bell Performing Arts Centre (6250 144th St., Surrey), tickets $39.55/$55.55. “Family-friendly, community-connecting concert for all-ages and cultures with Canada’s Premier ABBA Tribute ‘ABRA Cadabra’ and ‘The Piano Man’, a Tribute to Elton John.” Info: iloveabba.com, bellperformingartscentre.com.

Indian Standard Time in concert at Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage on Nov. 2, 8 p.m. “An electrifying collective of musicians from Canada, India, Malaysia, and the UK. All teach and work at the Naad Foundation, an Intercultural Centre for the Performing and Visual Arts in Surrey.” Concert presented by Surrey Civic Theatres. Tickets and info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. Oct. 28: Steve Maddock; Nov. 4: The Arntzens Family Band; Nov. 11: Angela Verbrugge; Nov. 25: Jennifer Scott & Rene Worst.

Matthew Good: Local rock singer-songwriter will perform a “solo acoustic” concert at Surrey Arts Centre on Sunday, Feb. 3, as part of national tour. Tickets $50 each, plus service charges, via 1-855-985-5000 and ticketmaster.ca.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub/band-calendar.

The Flamingo: Live entertainment in three bars, 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey. Info: theflamingo.ca/events. Oct. 19: League of Corruption w/Utility Provider and Skyline Park (Rock); Oct. 20: Eazy Mac with guests. (Hip Hop/Rap).

Dublin Crossing: Live music and more at Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com. Magic with Rick Mearns on Wednesdays.

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ nights (Thurs.-Sat.), live music (Sun./Tues.), karaoke (Wed.), trivia (Mon.). Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasinosurrey.com.

MARKETS

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Beer For Breakfast”: Surrey Little Theatre stages this comedy, written by Sean Grennan and directed by Pat McDermott, from Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, at 7027 184th St. Show times Thursdays to Saturdays at 8 p.m., with three Sunday matinees – Oct. 21, Nov. 4 and 11 (2 p.m.). Tickets are $17 or $15 for seniors 65+. Info: 604-576-8451, surreylittletheatre.com.

“The Piano Teacher”: Arts Club Theatre Company presents this Dorothy Dittrich play at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage from Oct. 10-20. “Erin, a concert pianist, hasn’t touched a piano since her husband died. As Elaine, a piano teacher, gently reacquaints Erin with her instrument, other life changes follow. A simple update to Erin’s home, for instance, brings the unexpected companionship of a contractor, Tom.” Box office: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Arsenic and Old Lace”: Royal Canadian Theatre Company stages this classic black comedy at Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage on Oct. 26 (7:30pm) and Oct. 27 (3:30pm and 7:30pm). “For our version we have reunited the ‘Terrible Trio’ – Jaqueline Becher, Michael Charrois and Steve Weller—who were the extremely odd cousins in our version of ‘Dark and Stormy Night’. This time they are two dotty sisters and their very scary and menacing nephew who comes to visit, complete with his crazy sidekick plastic surgeon.” Tickets and info: 604-501-5566, rctheatreco.com.

“As Time Goes By”: Annual showcase and bursary benefit show presented the Vaudevillians seniors entertainment troupe, at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage Saturday, Nov. 3 and Sunday, Nov. 4, with shows at 2 p.m. daily. Info and tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca, thevaudevillians.com.

“Love Bomb”: A Shameless Hussy theatre company production at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage venue on Nov. 15, with community performance at 7:30 p.m. and school show at 1 p.m. Written by Meghan Gardiner; music and additional lyrics by Steve Charles. “Love Bomb takes an intimate and emotionally brave look at sex trafficking of youth in Canada, which is more common than we think.” Info, tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

SPORTS/REC

Cloverdale Open 2018 table tennis tournament on Nov. 10 at Cloverdale Recreation Centre (6188 176 St) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Join us for our 5th Annual Table Tennis Tournament and play in a competitive match or a fun recreational game. This tournament will include divisions for all skill levels and age groups. Visit Cloverdale Recreation Centre and register in person, or call 604-501-5100/604-598-7960. Fee is $18 per person.

FAMILY

“Latin Fiesta” event at Museum of Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m., 17710 56A Ave. Free. “Do you love the hip-shaking sounds of Latin music? Does Latin food make your mouth water? Bring the family to the museum for this vibrant fiesta of all the senses that includes crafts, dancing, food and more.”

FESTIVALS

Diwali Downtown Surrey event Sunday, Oct. 21 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Surrey City Hall. Free/by donation, as part of Diwali Fest. “Diwali Downtown brings together the best of contemporary and classical Indian culture for the entire family. This year’s event will include over 15 unique music and dance performances, an Indian style bazaar (marketplace) featuring South Asian crafts and food.” At 13450 104 Ave. Info: diwalifest.ca.

Scarecrow Festival: Fourth annual event hosted by Art’s Nursery to Oct. 31. More than 50 “creative and crazy” scarecrows, sponsored by local companies, on display at 8940 192nd St., Surrey. Info: 604-882-1201, artsnursery.com.

Light Festival at Bear Creek Park from Nov. 4 to 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly at 13750 88th Ave. Free admission at this City of Surrey-hosted event. “Admire illuminated trees, dazzling displays, and sparkling lights throughout the garden. Stroll through an ever changing display of colours. There’s a different night for everyone to enjoy.” Info: 604-501-5050, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/14033.

TALKS

Third Age Learning at Kwantlen (TALK) offers “creative and stimulating educational activities for adults over 50,” with special evening events at KPU campus in Surrey. Info: kpu.ca/talk.

White Rock-Surrey chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) marks its 60th anniversary this year with a “lunch-and-learn” speaker series that starts with the issue of youth homelessness, with event on Saturday, Oct. 27 at Guildford Golf Club. Speakers include Krista Thompson, Executive Director of Covenant House and Linda Annis, Executive Director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers. Tickets are $35, 604 542 3629, or email Penny Harrington at pharrington@telus.net by Oct. 22. The event is open to the community, as well as all CFUW members.

CONFERENCE

Surrey Hospice Society’s “Body, Mind, Spirit” event on Saturday, Oct. 20 “aimed at connecting audiences with answers as they relate to death and dying. We invite the public to join for perspectives of the dying, the afterlife and those who remain.” From 2 to 5 p.m. at KPU Surrey campus, 12666 72 Ave. Info: surreyhospice.com, 604-584-7006.

SPARK withIN Youth Conference 2018 on Sunday, Oct. 28 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, 13750 88 Ave. “The first ever SPARK withIN youth conference begins at 10am with an amazing lineup of speakers (representing a variety of careers and experiences) and performers (from a variety of artistic genres), followed by an interactive networking session from 3 to 5pm, featuring a diverse collection of professionals and exhibitors.” Tickets are $25, tickets.surrey.ca.

CIVIC ELECTION

Surrey Election Dialogues “for the Business Community hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade in partnership with the South Asian Business Association.” Events include Surrey School Board Trustee Dialogue (Thurs., Oct. 18 at Eaglequest, 6-8 p.m.). Info: businessinsurrey.com.

FUNDRAISERS

Umoja Operation Compassion Society’s fourth annual fundraising gala Friday, Oct. 26 at Surrey’s new Civic Hotel, 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. “Enjoy a delicious African meal served buffet style with many silent auction items and music. The gala will feature keynote speaker The Hon. Bruce Ralston, Minister for Jobs, Trade and Technology.” Info: umojaoperation.ca.

WORDS/LIT

Surrey Muse: Arts and literary event Friday, Oct. 26 at Surrey Libraries’ City Centre branch, featuring poet Jónína Kirton, author Fauzia Rafique and performer Larry Nicholson. Book-signing author is Craig Wilson Ruttle. Open microphone to follow and begins with Katheren Szabo. Featured event poster art by Christi Belcourt. Hosted by Sonja Grgar. Free Admission, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Room 405, 10350 University Dr., Surrey. Info: surreymuse.wordpress.com.

COMEDY

“Kwantlen Improv” drop-in workshop Mondays at KPU Surrey from 5 to 7 p.m., 12666 72nd Ave. “Kwantlen Polytechnic University students and members of the public are invited to laugh and learn with Daniel Chai every Monday in Birch 250! Come and learn theatre games, communication techniques, make new friends and have fun! No experience necessary.” Free for current students, $5 for alumni & KPU Staff, and $10 for public. Info: thefictionals.com.

The Comic Strippers: All-male comedy improv show returns to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Jan. 25. Tickets $42 via bellperformingartscentre.com, 604 507-6355. ”A male stripper parody and improv comedy show; your favourite comedy bodies are back with a new show, more moves and even quicker wits.” Show info: www.thecomicstrippers.com.

FOOD/DRINKS

South Asian Healthy Banquet on Friday, Nov. 9 at Royal King Palace and Convention Centre in Surrey. “Join us for a unique educational and culinary experience as we put a healthy spin on a traditional South Asian banquet. Enjoy delicious alternatives of your favourite meals and learn how small changes can have a positive impact on your health. Presented by Diabetes Canada and Cities Changing Diabetes.” Event from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $50/person. Table of 8 for $400. Info: diabetes.ca/sabanquet, 604-732-2311

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Holy Cross Ukrainian Church (13753 108th Ave., Surrey) can provide pyrogies and cabbage rolls for your large family gathering or reunion any time. Call 778-387-7071 for orders.

DANCES

Pre-teen Dances at six locations across Surrey on select dates. “We have great concession, awesome light shows, and music that you and your friends will love to dance to.” Info: 604-501-5100, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20955.aspx.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre, 6220 184th St., Surrey, on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4. For info, call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly Church, #110-12332 Patullo Place, Surrey. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

AWARDS

Inclusive Employer Awards at Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88 Ave., on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. “Learn about hiring people with disabilities; how to start, what it looks like, and how a more diverse workforce can benefit your business. Network with other Surrey business leaders and hear their success stories over dinner and dessert. Come for curiosity, come for community.” Tickets $45, employerawards.ca, email Karin.pasqua@surrey.ca.

2018 Community Leader Awards: 16th annual event presented by Surrey Now-Leader at Eaglequest Golf Course on Wednesday, Nov. 14, with awards in 12 categories, including Coach, Teacher, Courage/Bravery, Above and Beyond, Emergency Service, Service Organization Volunteer, Volunteer, Youth Volunteer, Environmental Leader, Community Builder, Seniors’ Advocate and Leader of the Year. Nominate someone by Oct. 15 deadline, via email sent to cla@surreynowleader.com, or mail #102-5460 152nd St., Surrey, B.C., V3S 5J9. Submissions should be approximately 250 words detailing the person’s work in the community.

COMMUNITY

Surrey Hospice Society’s Annual Dove Release on Sunday, Nov. 4 at Bear Creek Park Pavilion, 13750 88th Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. “This morning ceremony is about celebrating the lives of those who have touched our own, connecting with nature and our community, unburdening our grief and above all, love. All are welcome to witness and be present for the ceremony.” Info: surreyhospice.com, 604-584-7006.

SENIORS

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

YOUTH

“Youth Speak Up” event at Surrey City Hall (13450 104 Ave.) on Friday, Oct. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. “If you’re age 13-18 or in grade 8-12, join us at City Hall for a day of workshops and activities to discuss community topics that are important to you and your community. We hope to amplify your voice and advocate for recommendations made at the forum. You will receive volunteer hours for participating. Refreshments and a lunch will be provided.” Call 604-501-5566 or register online using number 4623387 for this free one-day event, or email youth@surrey.ca for info.

“Close Look Got Talent & Star 2018”event on Nov. 3 at Crown Palace Banquet Hall, 12025 Nordel Way, Surrey. “An evening filled with entertainment, dinner & dance,” with youth talent show and more. Singing, dance, visual arts – 5 winners get $500 each.” Event from 5 p.m. until midnight. Info: Simmy at 604-999-1433, closelook.ca.

VISUAL ART

Exhibition tour of Kathy Slade’s “This is a chord. This is another” and “Connecting Threads” at Surrey Art Gallery on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 2:30 to 4 p.m.”Walk your way through contemporary textile art.” Free admission.

Curator Guided Art Bus Tour hosted by Surrey Art Gallery on Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stops include Richmond Art Gallery, Burnaby Art Gallery, and The Gallery in Queen’s Park in New Westminster. Ages 16+. Cost is $39. Bring a bag lunch or pick something up on site at the New Westminster Quay. Info: Call 604-501-5566.

Art Together gatherings at Surrey Art Gallery: “Make art, meet friends, and share your ideas. If you’re a young person, the gallery wants your help planning upcoming projects, programs, and events. This is a unique opportunity to create do-it-together art projects and learn a range of art media shoulder-to-shoulder with emerging to established mentoring artists.” Twice-month events, typically, at gallery. Email artgallery@surrey.ca to get involved, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/21721.aspx.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Kathy Slade: This is a chor­­­­d. This is another,” “Maggie Orth: Moving Towards Stillness,” and “Connecting Threads,” all to Dec. 16; “The Art of Warmth: Peace Arch Weavers and Spinners Guild,” to Nov. 10; “Jim Bizzocchi: Ambient Landscape,” to January 2019.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. Nov. 1: Wendy Mould on “The Secrets of Graphite.”

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. To Jan. 6: Nicolas Sassoon: “Liquid Landscapes.”

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

BUSINESS

“Uber, Bikesharing, Transit & Labour Impacts:” A Surrey Hot Topic Dialogue on Thursday, Oct. 25 at Eaglequest Golf Course. “The government of British Columbia is working with ICBC, taxi companies, and ridesharing companies to introduce easier and more accessible transportation options.” Panelists include Mia Kohout (Cyclehop), Meghan Winters (SFU associate professor, and researcher for Hip Health and Mobility) and Michael van Hemman (Uber Vancouver). Breakfast event starts at 7:30 a.m. at 7778 152 St., Surrey. Pre-registration required. Info: businessinsurrey.com, 604-581-7130.

“B.C.’s Economy: The Present and the Future Lunch with Leader of the Official Opposition, Andrew Wilkinson,” on Friday, Oct. 26 Eaglequest Golf Course (7778 152 St., Surrey). For tickets and more info, call 604-581-7130.

Surrey Development Industry Forum: Second annual breakfast event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade welcomes developers, contractors, engineers and business leaders, on Oct. 30 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. “Participate in a collaborative dialogue to ensure Surrey continues to be the best place to invest in.” Event co-presented by The Port of Vancouver. Info: businessinsurrey.com, 604-581-7130.

20th Annual Surrey Business Excellence Awards hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, featuring awards in six categories. At 15269 104th Ave., Surrey. For tickets and info, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.

Surrey Agriculture Leadership Awards to recognize “achievement and innovation that has helped to change the landscape of agriculture in Surrey.”

Event on Thursday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Eaglequest Golf Course (7778 152 St., Surrey) with BC’s Agriculture Deputy Minister, Wes Shoemaker.

EDUCATION

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

GARDENING

North Surrey Horticultural Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Monday of the month, March through October, in the basement of Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave. “We have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics, a show bench, a sharing table, and like to get together and have fun and learn about gardening. We welcome all who are interested in gardening. Come by and drop in to a meeting and join us for coffee.” Info: 604-588-8977.

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

NATURE

Releaf Community Tree Plantings at Surrey sites on Saturdays in October, continuing at Bolivar Park (Oct. 20) and Walnut Park (Oct. 27), 11 to 1 p.m. “Plant trees and shrubs to improve wildlife habitat and make Surrey a healthier and more beautiful place for all of us. All ages, drop-in, rain or shine.” Info: 604-501-5132, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24130.aspx.

Guided Nature Walk at Surrey Nature Centre on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. “Join our guide for a family-friendly nature walk to discover Green Timbers Park and the animals and plants who call it home. Walk routes and themes may change from month-to-month, so come back often. All ages welcome. Drop-in, rain or shine.” At 14225 Green Timbers Way. Info: 604-502-6065.

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds. Learn how these amazing creatures are adapted to their habitat and why our local urban parks are so important for their survival.” These walks are drop-in, rain or shine. “Please dress for the weather and bring a pair of binoculars and a field guide, if you have them.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

LIBRARIES

Coast Capital Reading Buddies program at Surrey Libraries: “Parents, does your child need practice reading? If your child is in grades 2-4 and could benefit from reading practice, sign him/her up for this free program,” at various libraries in Surrey. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/coast-capital-savings-reading-buddies.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a smaller group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling and dancing, picnics, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Call Roy at 604-593-1918 or Lyla at 604-594-2860.

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: “Dinosaurs Unearthed” exhibit on view until March 31, 2019. At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

HEALTH

Next Steps walking program for stroke survivors held Tuesday mornings at the food court of Central City Shopping Centre, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 10153 King George Blvd., Surrey. “A fun, friendly, easy walking group for stroke survivors. Weekly participation can help you to set goals and stay motivated. Participants walk at their own pace and distance in a safe environment with easy access to washrooms, seating areas and other amenities.” Info: nextstepssurrey@gmail.com, 778-926-8341.

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church, 60th and 148th St., Surrey. Meetings start at 7:45 p.m.” Info: nar-anonbcregion.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

CALLS

The Vaudevillians are looking for someone with experience operating a sound board to assist us in putting on shows. “We are a troupe of senior entertainers who volunteer their time singing and dancing for other seniors. The funds we raise go to support the Douglas College Performing Arts Program.” Contact Barbara Hall, barbaravaudevillians@shaw.ca or call 604-596-8110.

The Versatiles seek retirees to join their ranks – those who like entertaining, singing, dancing or just acting out. Call 604-613-3116 for more information on the group, and for time and locations of rehearsals, starting Monday, Aug. 20.

Peace Arch Women’s Chorus rehearses Wednesdays at Newton Cultural Centre from 7 to 10 p.m., 13530 72 Ave. “We are a women’s singing group – we perform a cappella, barbershop style. Visitors, guests, and interested women of all ages are welcome to drop in. Come watch us sing, warm up with us on the risers, find out if you are a Sweet Adeline in waiting.” Info: peacearchsings.com or contact Jude, 604 892 4997.

The Vaudevillians senior’s entertainment troupe rehearses Mondays at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue. Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members (19+). With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. (at back of the school, near grass field). Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029.

AUDITIONS

Surrey Little Theatre to host auditions for “Night Watch” (Nov. 4-5), at 7027 184th St., Surrey. For more information, email info@surreylittletheatre.com.

VOLUNTEERS

Guildford Lions Club seeks new members for its work in the community. Club meets on second and fourth Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., at Boston Pizza restaurant, 15125 100th Ave. For info, email guildfordlions@outlook.com or contact Joe Brown, 778-319-9606.

Surrey Hospice Society: “Gain confidence by giving back to your community, develop skills for working in Social Work, Counseling, Mental Health professions. We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs.” Info: surreyhospice.com.

Surrey RCMP accepts volunteer applications “from individuals with a keen interest in public safety and making a positive difference through community and crime prevention programs,” via surrey.rcmp.ca. “Volunteers participate in a variety of crime prevention programs and play a key role at events across the city, hosting Surrey RCMP information booths and providing public safety information.”

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: options.bc.ca/program/fraser-health-crisis-line, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.